This Zoë Kravitz-Approved Dress Brand Just Launched A Bedding Collection

Since it was founded in 2015, clothing brand Dôen has been making waves in the fashion space. The phrase “cult-favorite” is oft overused, but in this case, it’s the best way to describe the label: Dôen’s floaty, whimsical dresses and cottagecore-inspired separates are a staple of fashion girls and celebrities alike. In fact, some of the biggest names out there are fans of the brand — Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts, and Lily Aldridge are just a few that make up the long (and growing) list. With such a warm reception, the brand has been able to dabble in categories outside of its signature, dipping its toe into the home space with moves like a collaboration with Heather Taylor Home. But on Aug. 17, the label decided to dive headfirst — this time, with Dôen’s first-ever bedding collection.

“Creating a line of bedding has been a longtime dream of ours, and to see our designs come to life in our bedrooms — and yours — is a joy like no other,” the brand wrote in a caption announcing the launch on Instagram. Undoubtedly, the line is a dream come true for longtime fans as well, especially since the new textiles capture Dôen’s signature ethereal aesthetic so perfectly.

With the drop, the brand included a small selection of products designed to give your bed a touch of whimsy. The bedding features two delicate floral prints in faded pastels, much like many of its popular floaty frocks. And though it’s not large, all the basics are included: You can shop a duvet cover in sizes from twin to king in the “Briarwood Floral” pattern, and a set of two standard shams in both prints. (The collection also includes a queen-sized quilt in the “Cream Parc Monceau” pattern, but that’s currently marked as sold out.)

There’s more than just looks to get excited about with this collection, too. “To ensure the highest level of safety and comfort for you and your family, our bedding is thoughtfully made with organic fabrics — our Briarwood Floral in an organic cotton and our Parc Monceau in an organic cotton blend,” the brand continued in its announcement. And according to a promotional email from Dôen, the former was made in partnership with its GOTS-certified facility in India, “which adheres to an internationally recognized framework of organic textile processing that goes above and beyond the verification of organic farming processes.”

The Dôen bedding collection starts at $138, and is available to shop now on the brand’s website. Below, a sneak peek.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.