Cindy Crawford’s beauty routine is no doubt one of the most highly coveted pieces of information out there for — and it’s not hard to see why. As one of the world’s most iconic supermodel, Crawford’s beauty is admirable to say the least, and though most of it certainly comes naturally, there’s understandably still a bit of work that goes into looking like Cindy Crawford. Luckily, the 55-year old model-turned-entrepreneur is willing to spill her summer beauty routine.

Of course, many products the supermodel reaches for are from her own line, Meaningful Beauty. Created in collaboration with Dr. Jean-​Louis Sebagh, the anti-aging skin care line (that now includes hair care) is made with its exclusive Melon Leaf Stem Cell Technology. The brand’s signature formula works to protect the skin and hair from environmental aggressors, and is made with a natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. Read: Add some of the products to your collection to achieve Crawford’s dewy skin and luscious locks.

Chances are you’re also familiar with Crawford’s daughter, 19-year old Kaia Gerber (who happens to be blessed with her mom’s supermodel genes). As it turns out, Crawford says she’s more likely to be tempted to steal stuff from the teenager than the other way around because, as she explains it, Gerber is at the age where she likes to try everything on the market. “But I think my main advice for her is you have to wash your makeup off before you go to sleep,” she explains. “Besides [the fact that] it looks gross in the morning, you just have to clean your skin. And I think she's pretty good at that.”

Here’s your chance to be one step closer to looking like Cindy Crawford. Below, find the supermodel’s summer beauty regimen, as well as a few of her insider secrets.

Skin Care Routine

Crawford starts her skin care routine by washing her face with Meaningful Beauty’s Skin Softening Cleanser. “I like it because it doesn't strip the skin — it’s a non-foaming cleanser so you can use it on wet [skin] in the shower, but you can also use it as a makeup remover by the sink and just tissue it off,” Crawford explains.

“I basically use the same serum all-year-round [morning and night], and it’s Meaningful Beauty’s Youth Activating Melon Serum,” she says. According to Crawford, the formula is super light, absorbs easily, and is good under the brand’s day cream. “It has our Melon Leaf Stem Cell Technology in it, which helps visibly plump and firm your skin,” she notes. “It also helps protect against environmental damage.”

Because she lives in Los Angeles where the sun shines almost every day, Crawford created the brand’s Anti-Aging Day Crème with added SPF 30. “What was important to me is how it feels on the skin — that it's not too greasy, and you can put makeup over it,” she says about the formulation. “It also has that blue light protection in it, and that's all something we’ve done way too much this year — sit in front of screens.”

Last but certainly not least, sunscreen is a non-negotiable for the model. “My husband and I were in Miami over the new year right before the whole world shut down, and the hotel we were staying in was selling this line called Hampton Sun and I really like it, and my husband also liked it,” she says. Crawford is a fan of the brand’s face Mineral Anti-Aging SPF 30 Lotion sunscreen because she says it doesn’t give the skin a greasy feeling. Additionally, she’s fond of its SPF 30 Mineral Mist formula for the body.

Body Routine

When it comes to her body routine, Crawford loves dry brushing. “I use Elemis’ dry brush before I get in the shower,” she says. “I find when you exfoliate and get all the dry skin off, [your skin] will [absorb] any product you do put on better.”

Then, she’ll follow up with Chillhouse’s new body products. “Cyndi Ramirez sent me the day [Have A Chill Day Body Oil] and a night body oil [Have A Chill Night Body Oil] and they’re a spray [formula],” Crawford says. “I really love that it's in a spray because sometimes you put oil on and [then] you put your clothes on and end up with a grease mark. But with hers, it's easy to control application.”

Hair Care Routine

Crawford’s bouncy, full locks are like no other — which I can attest to, even virtually. Come summer, she has two go-to ways she styles her hair. The first is a smooth blow dry, which she’ll wear with a little bend at the ends. “I’ll wear it smooth [on] the first day, because my hair has a natural wave to it, especially on the bottom,” she explains. “Maybe on day two or three [when] it starts getting wavy, I’ll just add a little more wave with a curling iron.” For this look, Crawford doesn’t need many products, just healthy hair. “That’s why I did my new hair care line because I felt like there wasn't a line that really addressed the aging hair signs that I saw, which was brittle, breakage, thinning, and dullness.”

“The other way I wear my hair in the summer is I’ll use a wide-tooth comb in the shower while the conditioner [from Meaningful Beauty] is in,” she notes. “Then, I use our [Meaningful Beauty’s] Scalp Treatment every day because what really promotes healthy hair growth is if you have a healthy scalp.” In fact, Crawford says the product doesn't weigh down your hair, and it gives a tiny bit of volume at the root.

If she’s not blow drying her hair, she’ll apply her brand’s Styling and Protecting Spray. “I’ll put this on, and comb through with a wide-tooth comb,” she explains. “[But] don't brush it, try to let the natural wave enhance that. I'll stick it [her hair] behind my ears and let it dry that way and then you have the wave.” Afterward, if she wants to give her locks extra oomph, she’ll use a smaller curling iron.

To protect her strands from the intense Los Angeles sunshine, Crawford uses Rene Furtere’s products. “They have a whole sun veil line — there's one that's an oil and one that's a moisturizer,” she explains. “They protect your hair from the sun, even if you go in the pool and get it wet.”

Makeup Routine

As for her makeup, Crawford tends to keep things fairly subtle. First off, she’ll apply Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation. “It's a skin tint, an SPF 40, and has a little bit of that glow, so I love that for summer,” the model explains.

“I definitely love a bronzer in the summer,” she adds. For this, her go-to product is Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Matte Bronzer. “I think Charlotte’s products are so user-friendly — they’re hard to mess up, and I love that.”

In the summer, waterproof mascara is a must-have for Crawford. Lately, she’s been using HEROINE MAKE’s Long and Curl Mascara Super Waterproof. “I like the brush and the way it applies because I don't like clumpy [lashes], I just like that long definition,” she explains.

Her latest must-have addition to her makeup collection is the Miracle Balm from Bobbi Brown’s new makeup line, Jones Road. For a quick, easy look, she’ll use the product on her lips, cheeks, and eyelids. And boom! The step-by-step process to looking like Cindy Crawford, which happens to be surprisingly simple to try at home. Consider yourself (almost) a bonafide supermodel.