As the ‘90s resurgence continues to dominate hair and makeup trends, new styles inspired by the decade are emerging in droves. One particularly popular look — the spiky bun — has become a favorite of megastars like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, sparking demand for tutorials from beauty TikTokers and celebrity hairstylists alike. Now, the style is getting an editorial upgrade— at yesterday’s Christopher John Rogers Collection 010 runway show, models donned a unique interpretation of the trend courtesy of Amika’s Global Artistic Director Naeemah LaFond .

To match the collection’s bold, geometric designs, models sported duo-toned nail designs using a selection of Tenoverten’s signature non-toxic polish colors in a range of colors. The corkscrewed hair look was equally playful, featuring tightly wound, intricate knots with the ends of the hair spiking dramatically away from the head. According to LaFond, who used Amika products to create the looks, her inspiration stemmed from her ‘90s upbringing in Brooklyn.

“This season for Christopher John Rogers, I’m tapping into visuals I was inspired by when growing up in Brooklyn in the ‘90s,” she said in a press release. “This corkscrewed spikey knot look is achieved using techniques I learned from local black hair salons and black hair magazines. The spikey-firm look was achieved using freeze spray and high heat on extensions to create banana curls and usually accompanied by an elaborate updo.”

She continues: “For CJR Collection 010, we’ve modernized the style with a twisted knot and sculpted spikes with the banana curl technique. Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray is the hero product for this chic upstyle and helps us to ensure the freeze strong hold. This nostalgic silhouette is sure to be a head-turner for the coming season.”

To create her take on the spiky bun, LaFond used only three products. First, she cut 1.5 inch pieces of wefted hair, sprayed generously with amika Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray and straightened with The Conductor Styler.

Next, the stylist says, smooth the hair into a high pony with the Curl Corps Enhancing Gel using a grooming brush and secure with an elastic. Wrap the base with a small piece of hair, pinning two spikes onto the base of the ponytail with bobby pins. Then, separate the ponytail into two pieces and saturate them with the Curl Corps Enhancing Gel.

Finally, twist each piece into the base of the pony in a twirling motion and secure it with pins. Finish by giving the hair a high-shine effect with the Top Gloss Shine Spray.

Shop LaFond’s lineup of Amika products below and get runway ready.

