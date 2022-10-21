Ciara drastically changing up her hairstyles has become a regular occurrence — and absolutely no one is mad about it. By now, it’s been made abundantly clear that the singer is capable of flawlessly pulling off just about every cut, color, and length out there. She’s done everything from extra-long, Little Mermaid-esque red wigs to summery orange hair to sleek editorial styles. And when she’s not serving a special, jaw-dropping look, the star prefers her signature honey-brown waves. This week, Ciara’s shaggy lob marks her foray into ‘70s-inspired hairstyles — a trend that’s clearly still going strong.

The singer recently attended an intimate dinner in Los Angeles thrown by Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli, wearing a white button-down ensemble from the haute couture brand. For a bit of glitzy glam, Ciara paired the long-sleeve dress with a pair of gold slouchy boots with a stiletto heel. Her choppy hairstyle in platinum blonde, complete with face-framing bangs and shaggy layers, gave the look a retro-chic feel.

“Yesterday evening, in Los Angeles, Giambattista Valli hosted an intimate dinner with close and new friends of the Maison at the iconic restaurant Caviar Kaspia, prior to its official opening in LA on Oct 20th,” Giambattista Valli captioned an Instagram photo of the designer sitting in between Ciara and acting legend Angela Bassett.

In her own Instagram post, Ciara revealed that hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez (who has long worked with the star as well as other celebs like Demi Lovato and Kehlani) was responsible for the retro creation, which falls just below her shoulders and features tons of dimensional layers. Her dark roots are still visible, but the rest of her hair is so crisp and blonde that it nearly matches the ivory tone of her dress. That intentional stripe of dark roots peeking out from the blonde is actually a burgeoning — albeit highly controversial — trend. Back in September, Kim Kardashian kicked off the discussion by showing off her own black-on-platinum roots, and Ciara’s take is equally striking.

Ciara’s makeup look, courtesy of makeup artist Yolanda Frederick, was kept relatively simple with smoky shadow, winged eyeliner, chiseled cheekbones, and a glossy nude lip color.

Just a few hours after debuting the blonde shag, Ciara shared an Instagram video that shows the star with waist-length, dark brunette hair. It’s not clear if the clip was actually taken after the Giambattista Valli event, but given her hair chameleon status, it wouldn’t be at all shocking to learn that she switched things up again so quickly.