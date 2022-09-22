September 22 marks the official first day of fall, but in Ciara’s world, it’s forever summer. In new behind-the-scenes glimpses at her upcoming single Better Thangs (ands its accompanying music video), Ciara’s look is like a clear June day personified: vibrant, glowing, and so exciting. Created for her long-anticipated collaboration with Summer Walker, Ciara’s orange hair — a bold and dreamy tangerine — captures all the warmth and vibrance of the summer season with a glamorous twist. The bouncy, retro blowout is all about volume, shape, and flirty layers, while that bright, cheerful shade feels like a visual manifestation of Ciara’s joyful energy. Paired with her matching orange and gold makeup, it’s enough to make you wish fall never arrived.

A perfect complement to Summer Walker’s luminous pistachio green hair — set in a matching style, naturally — the tangerine wig actually looks rather similar to Ciara’s go-to blowout style. She’s long been a fan of serious volume, often accented by curtain bangs, but this side-parted version has even more of a throwback feel. It’s really concentrated in her bangs, with their significant height and the masterfully-styled swoop her fringe eases into. They blend into the curled-out layers for a light ‘70s feel that plays so well with the summery vibe of her entire video aesthetic.

In Ciara’s close-up selfie, it’s clear just how spot-on of a match her makeup is, too. On her eyes, a soft, medium-toned brown provides plenty of definition, while a laser-precise line of shimmery, bronzey-orange shadow snakes across her liquid liner cat-eye flick. Finally, the inner corners of her eyes are illuminated by a dusting of gold shadow. Even her lipstick carries that same metallic sheen for an all-over glow and flawless finish cohesion.

Ciara’s music video look is so striking that her her fellow A-listers had to comment — Kerry Washington herself had to say what everyone was thinking and left a trio of fire sign emojis under the orange-haired selfie. With just a week to go until the video’s release, this look is more than enough to tide the world over. It looks like orange hair is the new red this fall.