It seems like the chrome nail trend is here to stay. The viral “glazed donut” manicure, recently popularized by Hailey Bieber and her right-hand nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, has quickly become a favorite among a slew of celebrities and manicure enthusiasts. In the process, it’s also taken on a life of its own, with nail artists putting their own unique spin on the style, which started as a pinky nude manicure with a chrome finish. Kerry Washington’s chrome nails, for example, prove that there are endless ways to interpret this simple yet elegant look.

For Monday night’s Emmy Awards, the actor appeared in a cream-colored one-shoulder Elie Saab Couture dress featuring oversized floral embellishments on the shoulder and hips and a long train that trailed behind her. She styled the gown with black tights, simple jewelry, and a sleek top knot hairstyle, giving the look a timeless yet modern feel. Of course, no red carpet moment is complete without a killer manicure, and Washington certainly delivered.

Her nail artist Kim Truong (who also works with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Miranda Kerr) matched the star’s gown with a sheer ivory shade on her nails. In addition to the trendy chrome finish, Truong also added hand-painted floral designs on her thumb, index finger, and ring finger, as well as dainty crystal embellishments.

In addition to close-up shots of the stunning manicure, Truong also shared a full breakdown of the look on her Instagram. She used a variety of shades from The Gel Bottle Inc., which is only available to purchase by nail professionals, but TZR has rounded up some similar shades below.

First, Truong applied one coat of The Gel Bottle Inc.’s shade Crème to Washington’s medium-length almond-shaped nails. Then, she rubbed a white chrome powder on top of The Gel Bottle Inc.’s Extreme Shine Top Coat. To create the first layer of the flower designs, Truong used The Gel Bottle Inc.’s 4D Nail Art Brush and polish in the shade Daisy. She then painted on another layer using 3D Painting Gel in White to give the flowers dimension. After applying the embellishments with The Gel Bottle Inc.’s Clear Builder Gel, she topped off the manicure with Extreme Shine Top Coat.

Ahead, check out TZR’s recommendations for recreating Kerry Washington’s romantic Emmys nail look.

