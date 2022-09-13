By this point, Ciara has pretty solidly proved that she can pull off any hair look. Since first entering the music scene in the early 2000s, the singer (and recent skin care entrepreneur) has established herself as quite the beauty chameleon, oscillating effortlessly between a wide variety of hair colors and lengths. Since touching down in New York City last week to launch her debut skin care line OAM, the star has already made a jaw-dropping transformation. Ciara’s Pam Anderson ‘90s bun made serious waves at New York Fashion Week and you won’t believe how stunning she looks.

Along with a slew of fellow A-listers, Ciara recently made her way to the east coast to celebrate NYFW. However, she wasn’t just a guest at runway shows or fashion parties; she was also there to promote her clothing brand, LITA by Ciara, which she launched last year with Revolve.

“You can say I’m living a dream,” the star captioned an Instagram video of her posing at an event. “Kicking off Fashion Week with my own brand.” In a series of posts on her page, Ciara is seen wearing a leather jacket and thigh-high leather boots as well as black sunglasses and platinum blonde hair pulled into a glamorous updo.

The look, courtesy of hairstylist Jared Henderson (aka @JStayReady) is Ciara’s take on the viral Pamela Anderson-inspired updo that, of course, can be attributed to the Baywatch star’s signature style from the ‘90s. The recent Hulu series Pam & Tommy sparked a massive resurgence of the look with stars like Kim Kardashian getting in on the trend, which has been dubbed “#pamcore.” Ciara’s version has all the trappings of Anderson’s trademark style: tons of volume, face-framing pieces, and a platinum blonde hue.

To complement her ‘90s hair vibe, makeup artist Yolanda Frederick gave Ciara an equally glam beat. “Bombshell 🖤,” Frederick captioned an Instagram post that gives fans an up-close look at the singer’s bronzed skin, fluffy lashes, and dramatic cat eye. The makeup artist also shared that Ciara’s super-smoothed under eyes were thanks to Bobbi Brown’s Skin Full Cover Concealer in the shade Warm Almond.

Ciara’s new hair may very well have just been a temporary look for NYFW, but there’s no denying her power as a blonde. Bombshell, indeed.