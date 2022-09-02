When it comes to the most stunning red carpet events, don’t count out the Venice Film Festival. While award shows like the Oscars and Grammys typically garner more buzz, the annual Italian film fest is shaping up to be one of the most glamorous gatherings of the year, especially when it comes to beauty. The stars are not afraid to take risks, while still maintaining an air of elegance that’s practically required at such an esteemed occasion. Emma Chamberlain’s smokey cat eye is a perfect example of this — dramatic and edgy but perfectly balanced with a glowy base and neutral lip.

The star looked like pure Hollywood royalty in a vintage Valentino gown and gold Cartier jewelry, so of course, her glam had to be fit for a queen. To start, makeup artist Chynara Kojoeva used products from the skin care brand Odacité to prep Chamberlain’s skin. First up was the Odacité Clean-ical Formulation Brighten Serum Vitamin C & E Hyaluronic Acid to brighten and wake up the skin, followed by the Odacité Green Smoothie Quenching Creme for a boost of hydration.

The next step, the Odacité Le Blue Balm, was key to Chamberlain’s dewy glow, Kojoeva says in a press release. “I used this product on top of the lips, under the brows to highlight, on top of the bridge of the nose everywhere,” she said. “On Emma, I also applied a pea size on top of her cheekbones to give that natural sheen. I wanted her skin to look as natural as possible but still have that understated glow.” To finish off the makeup look, Kojoeva used the Odacité Hydra-Vitalize Mist.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As a satisfying contrast to Chamberlain’s fresh, natural-looking skin, Kojoeva created a smudgy, halo-smokey eye with diffused winged liner. She added a soft pink blush, the Odacité balm acting as a subtle highlighter. The look was completed with a neutral, slightly glossy lip.

Playing off of Chamberlain’s edgy eye makeup, hairstylist Shukeel Murtaza slicked the star’s short, blonde hair into a sleek low ponytail with a middle part.

All in all, this look is the perfect bold yet elegant glam with a supermodel edge, a look that seems to be everywhere right now — especially on the Venice Film Festival red carpet.