Lucy Hale is not one to shy away from a retro hair look. Just last month, she hopped on the curtain bangs trend, joining the ranks of other celebs such as Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lopez who have also recently put their own spin on the style. This week, Lucy Hale’s ‘70s hair officially takes the cake when it comes to the actor’s throwback beauty moments. In an Instagram post, Hale revealed a dramatic feathered hairstyle along with a ‘70s-inspired outfit (featuring a decade-appropriate fur-lined coat, striped dress, and beaded necklace) and gorgeous soft glam makeup.

As it turns out, Hale’s new retro look was for her role in the upcoming film Gemini Lounge, a crime thriller starring Emile Hirsch. In a selfie showing off an up-close view of her glam, Hale tagged her glam team, which included hairstylist Gina Banic and makeup artist Carla N. Rosso. “Had the amazing opportunity to glam this beauty @lucyhale for a upcoming film,” Rosso said in her own post. She also revealed that she used luxury skin care brand La Prairie to prep Hale’s skin as well as makeup products from Chantecaille to create her flawless, radiant complexion, soft smoky eye, and rosy cheeks.

Banic has yet to reveal the details behind Hale’s feathered ‘do, but Rosso provided a handy breakdown of the products she used to create the star’s ‘70s-inspired makeup. To get a smooth, hydrated base, Rosso started with the La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift serum followed by the La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream. She then perfected her complexion using Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation and Chantecaille Le Camouflage Stylo Anti-Fatigue Corrector Pen. For a healthy-looking flush, Rosso applied the Chantecaille Cheek Gelee in the shade Lively, a peachy pink. Finally, Hale’s mauve smoky eye featured a pop of pink pearlescent shimmer courtesy of the Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shade in the shade zebra.

Ahead, check out the products Russo used to create Hale’s retro beauty moment, from hydrating skin care to glow-giving makeup.

