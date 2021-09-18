Yes, You Can Achieve A Just-Left-The-Salon Blowout At Home

There’s really nothing quite like the confidence you feel after you get a blowout. Each step after you exit the salon feels lighter and bouncier, which probably has a lot to do with the renewed volume of your freshly done hair. This blowout-induced sense of joy is sure to inspire you to recreate the look for yourself at home, but all too often, you just can’t seem to get it just right. Is it the products? The styling tools? The fact that you feel like you have to dislocate your arm in order to blowdry your hair in the proper direction? The likely culprit is simply a lack of guidance, which can be remedied by going straight to the source. Here, celebrity hairstylist and The Beachwaver Co. founder Sarah Potempa shares exactly how to achieve the perfect salon blowout at home — once and for all.

The best blowout, of course, starts in the shower. To avoid harsh chemicals that could result in breakage, go with a sulfate-free shampoo; Potempa recommends Beachwaver Good Vibes Shampoo & Conditioner. “Only shampoo your roots and put conditioner on your ends,” she says. “If you need to untangle your hair, use a paddle brush in the shower with conditioner. Brushing damp hair out of the shower can irritate strands and cause breakage.”

The temperature of your water can also have a significant impact on the health and look of your hair. A cool rinse at the end of your shower, Potempa says, can help to prevent damage. “Hair cuticles are like shingles on a roof,” she explains. “They open in hot water which makes it easier to break, and cool water will close the cuticle and help the cuticles lay flat, helping to protect it.”

Now comes the blow-dry. To prevent split ends, try a gentler option like a T-Tee Towel (or an actual t-shirt) instead of a regular towel. Then, rough dry the hair (lift the hair at the roots with your fingers and blow dry a few inches away from your scalp) to about 70%. Potempa recommends the Beachwaver Pro Dry Midnight Rose, which features Ion Technology to help to reduce static and frizz. “From there, create your desired part, and use the precision nozzle on the blow dryer to dry each section of hair individually with the help of a round brush,” Potempa says. “For a smooth finish, hold the nozzle parallel to each section to help close the cuticle. Once dry, end the blow dry process with a cool shot to set the style and help tame frizz.”

Soft waves will take your blowout to the next level. First, Potempa suggests sectioning off the hair into the top and bottom, then into the left and right sides. Spritz a bit of heat protectant hairspray before grabbing your curling iron. The Beachwaver curling iron, Potempa’s own invention, rotates in both directions to make it easier to curl your own hair.

“Hold the iron upright with the clamp facing forward, place a piece of hair into the clamp (leaving out an inch at the bottom to create a beachy wave) and press the arrow away from your face,” Potempa says. “Once the iron reaches the top, hold for three to four seconds, open the clamp, and pull the iron straight down. Repeat on the left and right sides.”

You might be tempted to brush out your curls as soon as they’re complete, but Potempa warns that touching curls that are still warm can loosen them and cause them to fall flat. Once your curls have cooled, spray a flexible hold hairspray onto a boar-bristle brush and gently brush them out. To add more volume, Potempa suggests applying dry shampoo to your roots. Complete your look with a finishing cream on the ends of the hair to tame flyaways, and you’ll be feeling like you just left the salon.

