Growing up with a cultural icon for a parent is a truly unique experience — one that only a handful of A-listers understand. With parents like Cindy Crawford, Lenny Kravitz, and Diana Ross, it comes as no surprise that Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Tracee Ellis Ross have all evolved into idols of their own stature — especially on the fashion front. Gerber is a frequent runway model for Valentino, Chanel, and Alexander McQueen; Kravitz is a Saint Laurent muse; and Ross has one of the most transformative styles in Hollywood — just like her mother. With over 35 years in the spotlight, fans have watched Ross experiment with endless aesthetics, ranging from maximalism to polished prep — and each time, she pulls off the sartorial switch with ease.

Ross was born on October 29, 1972, and much like her five siblings, it didn’t take her long to make headlines. Her first TV appearance was on the ABC Studio show, Americans All in 1974 alongside her sister, Rhonda Ross, and her mother, of course. By the time she was 18, Ross identified as a full-fledged model (most notably for Mugler) and attended the same A-list affairs as fellow fashion muses, like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. This was also when her penchant for statement shoes began — she famously paired a minimalistic slip dress with chunky Adidas sneakers at a NYC party in 1993. Once she booked her first TV show Girlfriends in 2000, her style switched from under-the-radar model to up-and-coming style icon — her ability to mismatch maximalist colors, patterns, and silhouettes in a cool-girl way quickly became her fashion-equivalent of a John Hancock.

This trademark has stuck around throughout her various eras, including her run on the Emmy-winning series, Black-ish, numerous award show seasons, and nearly every Fashion Week. Keep scrolling for Ross’ style evolution, and be sure to follow her on Instagram — her off-duty attire is worth keeping tabs on.

The Flatiron In New York, 1993

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

At just 19 years old, Ross was already one to watch in the style circuit. At the Flatiron in New York, the star was photographed in a white maxi dress complete with slim straps and a flowy satin skirt. Instead of sky-high pumps, she gave her LWD a casual flair with everyday Adidas sneakers and hardly any jewelry.

The Soul Train Music Awards, 1995

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In honor of her mother’s remarkable musical achievements, the “I’m Coming Out” singer brought her entire family to the 1995 Soul Train Music Awards as she was presented with the “Heritage — Career Achievement” title. Ross looked especially red carpet-ready in a baby blue satin halter-neck dress and ankle-strap pumps.

Out In New York, 2000

Arnaldo Magnani/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

During an off-duty stroll along 5th Avenue in NYC, Ross was snapped by the paparazzi in a ‘70s-inspired ensemble. For starters, she paired a graphic black T-shirt with bright pink trousers that peeped out from underneath her dusty orange fur and suede coat. She upped the retro ante with a brocade floral shoulder bag and patent leather knee-high boots.

On The Set Of Girlfriends, 2001

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment

Early on in the eight-year run of Girlfriends, the TV show quickly established itself as a fashion-forward series. Take one of Ross’ post-filming ‘fits for example: While exiting Paramount Studios, she channeled her character, Joan Carol Clayton in mid-wash jeans, a pinstripe blazer, a matching leather shoulder bag, a thin patterned scarf, and pointy boots. Extra points for her blue-tinted sunglasses.

A Chopard Holiday Celebration, 2002

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

At an invite-only holiday celebration for Chopard in Beverly Hills, Ross arrived in a utilitarian set, which marked a grungey detour from her colorful co-ords. In December 2002, the A-lister started her OOTD with a distressed gray jumpsuit cinched with a brown statement belt. She brightened up her final ‘fit with a layered green T-shirt, matching satin pumps, and oversized gold hoop earrings.

A Women’s Wear Daily Event, 2003

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

At the start of Girlfriends Season 3 was when Ross started regularly attending various A-list affairs around L.A. and Hollywood — dressed in designer numbers, of course. At a Women’s Wear Daily party, which commemorated the 75th anniversary of The Oscars, Ross delivered a vibrant ensemble sourced straight from Missoni. She chose a sequin-heavy maxi dress adorned with billowing sleeves and a plunging neckline. Then, Ross accessorized with a timeless headscarf and burgundy boots.

BET Comedy Awards, 2005

John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images

Chic cowl necklines have always been one of Ross’ signature accents — she frequently chooses this embellishment for summery red carpet soirées. In 2005, Ross stunned in a tan suede halter-neck dress topped with her favorite draped bodice. She leaned into the neutral nuance with a snakeskin brown clutch and matching ankle-strap heels.

Black Movie Awards, 2006

M. Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

Nowadays, Ross rarely wears an all-black look without adding at least one splash of color. But back in the early 2000s, it was one of her evening essentials. At the 2006 Black Movie Awards, she looked ultra-glam in a reflective black maxi dress and matching strappy sandals. Her award season selection had a ‘90s feel to it thanks to the subtle reflective stripes and plunging V-neck.

Prada’s Trembled Blossoms Screening, 2008

Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images

Dressed in head-to-toe Prada, Ross made a surprise appearance at the screening of Trembled Blossoms in L.A. — an animated short created by the atelier. Inside the Beverly Hills theater, the Black-ish actor embraced mod-ish pieces, including a dark green sweater, a matching plaid bubble skirt, and lace-up Mary Janes.

BET Awards, 2011

Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2011 BET Awards, Ross embraced her sultrier side in a nude-lined mini dress made of nothing but semi-sheer black lace. She chose equally-saucy accessories, including oversized gold hoop earrings and platform fiery red pumps.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Premiere, 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Just two months after Black-ish premiered on ABC, Ross joined the star-studded cast of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 at the L.A. premiere in 2014. The actor embraced the film’s outlandish fashion in a heavily-patterned suit set alongside a sheer black button-down and matching loafer heels.

Golden Globe Awards, 2017

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

After Ross won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for Black-ish, she offered a closer look at her trophy-winning look. She shimmered in a partially-sheer strapless dress from Zuhair Murad Spring 2016 Couture. The ankle-grazing piece was structured with visible corset lining and various floral embroidery along the bodice and skirt hem.

Emmy Awards, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Ross was impossible to miss at the 70th annual Emmy Awards due to her Barbie pink ball gown from Valentino Haute Couture. The voluminous silhouette featured a billowing bodice and a simple train that flowed behind her as she walked. To let her pink apparel take center stage, she opted for simple accessories from Repossi jewelry, including diamond stud earrings and a coordinating bracelet.

W Magazine’s It Girl Luncheon, 2018

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

If you can remember, coral was the color of the summer back in 2018, and every notable It girl was jumping on the craze. Ross, for one, gave the shade an edgy revamp by securing a black leather harness atop her knitted peplum sweater and the matching slitted skirt. She continued the vibrant thread with slingback pumps with 3D coral flowers on each toe.

Met Gala, 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment

On the iconic steps of the 2019 Met Gala, Ross embodied the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in an extravagant Moschino moment, starting with a ruched satin gown as the base, and a literal gold frame that enclosed her face.

A Black-ish Fan Event At The Rose Bowl, 2021

ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

With the help of her stylist, Karla Welch, Ross sourced a purple and orange duo from Valentino Spring 2021 Couture. Her pastel lavender turtleneck looked surprisingly luxe next to her transparent ankle-length skirt.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, 2022

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Before sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in 2022, Ross offered the cameras a close-up of her Germanier Fall 2022 get-up. The midi dress was the definition of maximalism with its rhinestone-covered silhouette and periwinkle and neon yellow feather additions.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Proving a pantsuit can be just as striking as a gown, Ross made the grandest of entrances at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black-and-white Balmain beauty. She gave off major Old Hollywood energy with a velvet bodysuit as the foundation, a curved shawl overtop, and a matching flat-rimmed hat. Her velvet opera gloves added a wintery finish to the overall outfit.

Emmy Awards, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

For her seventh Emmy Awards, Ross approved the peplum renaissance in a structured two-piece courtesy of Sportmax — a beloved brand by Kylie Jenner, Kerry Washington, Lily Collins, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. She coupled her calf-length skirt with metallic gold ankle-strap pumps and a bold red lip.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, 2024

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2024 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, Ross spotlighted Fear of God, a Black-owned label in its gold fur coat and the complementary corset-like brown waist band. From there, she popped on chocolate pointy pumps from Christian Louboutin.

IAB NewFronts, 2024

Before taking the stage 2024 IAB NewFronts to promote her upcoming Roku Original series, Tracee Travels, Ross posed for a quick rooftop photoshoot. She later showcased her Dries Van Noten trio on Instagram, with its grasscore-inspired cardigan, lilac backwards button-down, and fuzzy lime green knee-length shorts. The atelier’s signature Glove Wedge Leather Pumps rounded out her springy set.