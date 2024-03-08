The phrase “one to watch” is always thrown around the entertainment industry, meant to indicate a celeb on the rise, but Chlöe Bailey is already a full-fledged star in her own right. She’s one to watch in the most literal terms — as in, she always packs her music videos, red carpet appearances, and even casual day-to-day looks with detail and personal touches. At the special Essence Black Women In Hollywood celebration on March 7, the “How Does It Feel” singer traded in her signature locs for the coolest alternative. Bailey’s box braids with curly ends, created by gathered several squared-off sections of hair, blending them together into jumbo plaits, might just be one of the coolest hair moments of her career — so far.

Bailey attended the ceremony alongside her sister, Halle, who was being honored for her groundbreaking work in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. For the special occasion, her braids are a perfect choice. They start off thick and glossy, thinning out toward her waist before finally giving way to a veritable bouquet of spiral curls through the final few inches. It’s a beautiful blend of texture, shape, and downright trendiness, an always unbeatable combination.

(+) Robin L Marshall/Getty Images (+) Paras Griffin/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Bailey’s braided look was created by celebrity hairstylist Fesa Nu, who’s worked with the young star several times before, along with other A-listers like Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, and Alicia Keys — and in fact, she’s the one who styled Keys for her viral Super Bowl performance alongside Usher.

As per usual, Bailey is right on the money with her ceremony hairstyle. Curly-ended braids — or braids ending with a burst of texture in general — are picking up steam with the celeb set at breakneck speed. Last summer, Gabrielle Union capped off her Rapunzel-length braid with a spherical pouf, Quinta Brunson combined plaited space buns with curls for a cool, textural look, and it seems like every it-girl out there is trying French curls at the moment, too.

(+) Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Erika Goldring/Getty Images (+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images INFO 1/3

As a Cancer, Bailey’s looks always heat up come summertime, which is just around the corner. Consider this incredible style a precursor for all the warm-weather fun yet to come.