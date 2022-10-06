TikTok has officially become the hub for all of the latest beauty and hair trends. In fact, trends on the app move so rapidly that just when you’re about to try out the latest beauty hack or hairstyle, people are already on to the next one. Scrolling through the FYP has not only become a habit, but an everyday routine for many users. Just weeks ago, some of the biggest trends included heart edges, braids with beads, and quick weaves. Now, the latest hair craze making its way across everyone’s For You Page is French curl braids. A seamless blend of movement, protection, and plenty of glamour, it’s easy to see why the style is having such a moment.

Although the trend is viral on TikTok, French curl braids first appeared on Pinterest. After discovering the new type of box braid, TikTok users brought the style over to their app, where everyone has been trying the new style. So what exactly are French curl braids and why are they so popular? Similar to goddess braids, French curl braids are simply box braids created with curly braiding hair. It combines the protective nature of braids with the styling possibilities of loose curls to create an entirely new look perfect for any occasion.

To achieve the French curl braid style, take the curly braiding hair — it usually comes pre-curled, which makes things easier — and braid all the way down until you get to the point where you want the actual curls to begin. It’s an individual choice, but many want at least four inches of curls to really show off their shape.

Unlike styles like goddess braids, though, the French curl braids have the voluminous and wavy-curl look. Ever since users like @thelifeofdeb and @elefaantz went viral for the French curl braids hairstyle, beauty lovers have been running to the salon and hair store to achieve this style — and have, of course, been posting it on TikTok for everyone to see.

User @giabelleray went viral on the app showing how the protective style works with the claw-clip ponytail hack. The popular TikTokker, who has more than 152k followers, showcases how to style and maintain your braids, demonstrating just how versatile French curl braids can be.

This hairstyle has not only given Black women the opportunity to try something different, but also allows for experimenting with color. Some creators on the app chose to mix two or more different hair colors together for an ombré effect, while others go for one all-over color for seamless flow and tons of shine.

Whether you’re doing it yourself or getting it done at the salon, this hairstyle may take a while to do. Luckily, it’s easy to find the right products for it. Shop the best products for achieving the gorgeous TikTok-viral hairstyle just below.

