After what felt like years of loose hair dominating red carpets, updos are so very back. Maybe it’s the resurgence of ‘90s and Y2K styles (the decade that gave us both prom and Pamela Anderson updos), or maybe it’s just the natural pendulum swing of trends; regardless of the motivation, there’s been a wealth of excellent updos over the last several months. And not only am I adding Chase Infiniti’s recent wash-and-go updo to the list, but I think it’s shooting straight to the top.

While attending the 2026 Disney Upfront in New York City, the actor hit the blue carpet with bouncy, defined curls piled at the top of her head, cascading down like a fountain of texture. Several loose curls were left out in the front and swept to the side, creating a bang-like vibe.

Along with the dreamy hair — styled by her go-to artist Coree Moreno — The Testaments star wore sharp winged liner and glossy lips (courtesy of makeup artist Amber Dreadon) and the same blue chrome manicure she wore to her very first Met Gala, created by manicurist Mel Shengaris. The pretty, slightly playful glam was the perfect match for her floral Alia gown, styled by Wayman and Micah.

As professional hairstylist Monae Everett told TZR earlier this year, defined wash-and-gos like Infiniti’s are among the year’s hottest textured hair trends. As opposed to the crunchy, cast-heavy curls and coils of the past, the modern wash-and-go is all about “definition that still moves,” she explained. “In 2026, it’s about hydration first, definition second.”

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Since breaking out big time in last fall’s One Battle After Another, Infiniti has proven herself to be the consummate natural hair muse of 2026. Along with knockout protective styles — think the knotless Boho braids she wore to the Oscars and the straight-back cornrows she donned at the Critics’ Choice Awards — the actress has consistently demonstrated the versatility of loose, textured hairstyles. Case in point: Her brushed-out blowout at the Golden Globes and the “pillow soft curls” (as described by Moreno) that she donned at the Met Gala.