And just like that, another year has come and gone, making way for a marathon award season. And while the Golden Globes is the typical kickoff, 2026 is off to a running start with the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. As the name suggests, this particular star-studded event differs from the Oscars and SAG Awards in that it is voted on by the Critics Choice Association, made up of film and TV critics and journalists. Indeed, the consensus-based show includes the favorited stars and programs of the last year, which is why the red carpet is as glam and highly anticipated as the show’s highly publicized counterparts. Celebrity attendees truly lean into the stylish assignment, and this year was no different.

The night’s looks ran the gamut, with sleek suiting being a preferred option for the likes of Quinta Brunson. Some went for traditional glam: Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, for example, arrived in a puffed-sleeved column gown from Louis Vuitton. Frankenstein’s Mia Goth also followed suit in an off-the-shoulder fitted silhouette from Dior. But it wasn’t all seriousness. Hacks duo Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter hilariously cosplayed Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s recent coordinating orange outfits from the Marty Supreme press tour.

Ahead, a full rundown of the best celebrity looks from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Teyana Taylor

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Quinta Brunson

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti dress and Swarovski jewelry.

Chase Infiniti

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Amanda Seyfried

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

Rhea Seehorn

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Bella Ramsey

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Prada.

Elle Fanning

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Leighton Meester

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Britt Lower

John Shearer/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Chase Sui Wonders

John Shearer/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

In Dior.

Mia Goth

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Dior.

Hannah Einbinder

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

John Shearer/Getty Images

Katherine LaNasa

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sara Foster

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier.

Chloé Zhao

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Rose Byrne

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Alicia Silverstone

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Erin Doherty

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Megan Stalter & Paul W. Downs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In Khoon Hooi.