(Red Carpet)
The Celebrities Who Truly Understood The Assignment At The 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards
From classic to bold.
And just like that, another year has come and gone, making way for a marathon award season. And while the Golden Globes is the typical kickoff, 2026 is off to a running start with the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. As the name suggests, this particular star-studded event differs from the Oscars and SAG Awards in that it is voted on by the Critics Choice Association, made up of film and TV critics and journalists. Indeed, the consensus-based show includes the favorited stars and programs of the last year, which is why the red carpet is as glam and highly anticipated as the show’s highly publicized counterparts. Celebrity attendees truly lean into the stylish assignment, and this year was no different.
The night’s looks ran the gamut, with sleek suiting being a preferred option for the likes of Quinta Brunson. Some went for traditional glam: Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, for example, arrived in a puffed-sleeved column gown from Louis Vuitton. Frankenstein’s Mia Goth also followed suit in an off-the-shoulder fitted silhouette from Dior. But it wasn’t all seriousness. Hacks duo Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter hilariously cosplayed Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s recent coordinating orange outfits from the Marty Supreme press tour.
Ahead, a full rundown of the best celebrity looks from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.
Teyana Taylor
In Saint Laurent.
Quinta Brunson
Ariana Grande
In Alberta Ferretti dress and Swarovski jewelry.
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton.
Amanda Seyfried
In Valentino.
Jessica Biel
In Lanvin.
Rhea Seehorn
In Louis Vuitton and Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Bella Ramsey
In Prada.
Elle Fanning
In Ralph Lauren.
Leighton Meester
In Carolina Herrera.
Britt Lower
In Bottega Veneta.
Chase Sui Wonders
Jessie Buckley
In Dior.
Mia Goth
In Dior.
Hannah Einbinder
In Louis Vuitton.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Katherine LaNasa
Sara Foster
In Monique Lhuillier.
Chloé Zhao
In Rodarte.
Rose Byrne
In Valentino.
Alicia Silverstone
Justine Lupe
Chelsea Handler
Erin Doherty
In Louis Vuitton.
Megan Stalter & Paul W. Downs
Jackie Tohn
In Khoon Hooi.