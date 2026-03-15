The red carpet events over the course of the past two months feel like a pre-game leading up to the 98th Annual Academy Awards. So of course, Hollywood’s biggest stars have saved their most glamorous outfits for the main event. In addition to the jaw-dropping custom couture and straight-off-the runway gowns, celebrities have also gone all out with their hair and makeup choices. Yes, the 2026 Oscars best beauty looks are a highlight reel of classic glamorous styles, current trends, and soon-to-be viral moments.

From the minute the red carpet opened at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, early arrivals like Chase Infiniti and Rose Byrne set the tone for the night. The One Battle After Another star brought a little romance to the night with her on-trend lavender pastel eye makeup and waist-length knotless braids, while the Best Actress nominee channeled Old Hollywood with her soft smoky eye, classic matte red lip, and center-parted low updo. Renate Reinsve is another celebrity who turned to red carpet styles for her hair and makeup, matching her lip to her cherry red Louis Vuitton gown and pulling her hair back into a sleek low ponytail.

Keep reading to see all of the standout beauty looks from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Champagne and silver aren’t the only eyeshadow options for an inner corner highlight. Instead, the Best Supporting Actress nominee went with a shimmery emerald green to compliment her custom Louis Vuitton sequin gown. Mosaku’s sculptural updo is just as eye-catching.

Key Products Used: La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Ombres Eyeshadow palettes in Beige Memento & Force of Nature.

Renate Reinsve

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reinsve is one of a handful of stars who turned to their outfit for makeup inspiration. Her cherry red lip is an exact match to her custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Key Products Used: La Beauté Louis Vuitton featuring LV Rouge in Vuittamine.

Chase Infiniti

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lavender eye makeup is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest beauty trends, and Infiniti’s shimmery pastel eyeshadow is further proof of the hue’s rise in popularity. Her waist-length knotless braids further added to her look’s soft, romantic vibe. The actor’s makeup artist, Amber Dreadon, kicked off her glam session by prepping her skin with Summer Fridays and used La Beauté Louis Vuitton for her makeup.

Key Products Used: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist, La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Ombres in Cosmic Dreams & Beige Momento, La Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Rouge in Kiss the Sky.

Rose Byrne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The best actress nominee channeled Old Hollywood icons with her soft smoky liner, matte red lip, and sleek low bun.

More to come...