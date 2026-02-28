Break out the corsages and queue up the “(Radio Edit)” playlist — one of the hottest celebrity hairstyles of the moment is the prom updo.

What exactly is a “prom updo”? In some ways, the style can be more easily defined by what it isn’t. If the hair is too tousled or effortless-looking, it isn’t a prom updo; that’s a Pamela Anderson updo (henceforth referred to as the PAU). If the style is too classic, with every hair perfectly slicked back into place, that isn’t a prom updo, either — too mature.

The perfect prom updo feels quintessentially ‘90s, usually — but not always — characterized by face-framing pieces left out in front and piles of curls or a stylized bun at the crown. And the “not always” is crucial here, because ultimately, identifying a prom updo comes down to a gut feeling. When in doubt, think about whether or not the style would fit in at a prom in a ‘90s rom-com. There, the jocks and the nerds, the cheerleaders and the theater kids, all come together for one (probably very eventful) night, wearing their take on the trendy, romantic, swept-up hairstyles that perfectly showcase a gemstone necklace or dangling earrings.

With all that in mind, keep scrolling for some of the best celebrity prom updos, including a blown-out French twist, a dreamy textured look inspired by African braiding styles, plenty of piled-up curls, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion

This might be the platonic ideal of a promo updo. With piles of glossy curls that aren’t too lacquered in and a single loose tendril, this look on Megan Thee Stallion is just begging for a prom queen crown.

Margot Robbie

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If Megan’s style is for the queen, this Robbie moment is perfect for the princess. To create a look that’s polished without being too sleek, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett blew out the hair before French-twisting it.

Miley Cyrus

This spikier take would be right at home on the class rebel — fitting, considering how great it looks on Cyrus.

Kylie Jenner

While this Jenner look is erring dangerously close to PAU territory, given the number of loose pieces, the precision and tightness of the curls keep it firmly on prom updo ground.

Chase Infiniti

Featuring a braided pin curl, braids criss-crossing the back of the head, and gorgeous texture throughout, this updo on Infiniti is simply stunning. While it is on the “classic” side, the two small braids interwoven through the top of the hair add a youthful, “prom-y” touch.

Greta Lee

Yes, there’s no loose hair in the face. But, given the spikey loose ends and not-too-tight hold, this bun worn by Lee would be right at home on the coolest girl in a Y2K teen rom-com.

Kate Hudson

Another ideal prom updo, this loose chignon on Hudson (featuring double the face-framing) feels formal, but not fussy.

Rachel Sennott

Pulling back tighter, hairsprayed curls into a ponytail at the crown is a great shortcut for getting the prom-hair look, fast. Done correctly, the final result should look something like this style worn by Synnott.

Emily Ratajowski

Curtain bangs and the tiniest touch of texture to the bun help this EmRata hairstyle perfectly straddle the line between classic updo and prom updo (leaning toward the latter, of course).

Matilda Djerf

Super glossy, freshly-blown-out strands — as opposed to “day three” hair with a touch of dry shampoo — can be the key difference between a PAU and a prom updo. The former is what gives this Djerf hairstyle that pretty, prom-y vibe.