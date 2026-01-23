In 2026, people with textured hair will be seeking out styles that are the total package — ‘dos that look good, feel good, and have range. This includes a “continued shift toward versatility, a focus on hair health, and low-manipulation styling,” says Mika Smith, a master cosmetologist and senior educator for House of Cheatham.

As such, it should come as no surprise that it’ll be another big year for knotless box braids. According to both Smith and Monae Everett, Sally Beauty’s textured hair expert, the lightweight, lower-tension style will continue to dominate. As Smith notes, the technique provides a “unique combination of comfort, versatility, and a polished, natural-looking finish,” making it a top option for anyone keeping both aesthetics and their edges equally top of mind.

Though knotless braids are expected to remain at the forefront, Smith says 2026 will see a wide array of “fresh looks, wash-and-go styles, two-strand twists, [and] crochet installs.” Also on the list? Afros and pixies that perfectly align with the current shift toward short hairstyles and a low-maintenance approach to locs.

Read on for a full rundown of the protective styles and natural hairstyles that are set to trend in 2026, straight from Smith and Everett.

Protective Styles

Knotless Box Braids

Favored by celebrities such as Tessa Thompson and Zoë Kravitz, knotless braids “are a protective braiding technique that feeds hair in gradually, creating a natural, flat start at the scalp,” explains Smith. “This method reduces tension and gives the braids a lightweight, seamless appearance.” That comfort is a key component of why knotless braids are as popular today as they were several years ago. “In 2026, the focus is on softer parts and movement—not heavy, overfilled braids,” says Everett. Smith adds that these braids are a great pick for those with active lifestyles, and there are plenty of ways to customize them: “Clients requesting this style should be specific about braid size, length, parting style, and desired fullness,” she says.

While getting knotless box braids will require several hours in your braider's chair, the results can last you up to a couple of months. And the maintenance is relatively low-key; just tie on a silk scarf or wear a bonnet before going to sleep, and make sure to clean your scalp every 10-14 days. For any itchy days in between, “Aunt Jackie’s Dry Clean No Rinse Scalp Refresh is a great product for cleansing the scalp without having to wash your hair and messing up intricate parts or causing frizz,” recommends Smith.

Crochet Styles

“Unmatched” when it comes to convenience, Smith says crochet hairstyles allow “clients to achieve a wide range of looks — from short to long, curly, or straight — without compromising hair health.” For this style, human or synthetic hair is quite literally crocheted into braids. The technique can be applied to a host of protective styles, including braids, twists, and weaves, and Smith gives it major points for being low-tension, versatile, and easy on the upkeep. (Though she notes that those with super-sensitive scalps, skin conditions, or allergies to synthetic hair might want to proceed with caution.)

At or ahead of your appointment, Smith suggests asking for “a customized braid base, designed to maintain low tension and protect the scalp and hairline.” Since this style is so versatile and made to order, it’s important to go into detail with your hairstylist. “Be clear about the level of fullness, length, and parting you prefer, as these details help ensure a comfortable and flattering install,” she says. “Specify the type of hair you want for the finished look — whether curly, straight, wavy, or twisted — so the style aligns with your lifestyle and maintenance goals.”

Starter Locs From Two-Strand Twists

Everett calls starter locs from two-strand twists “the look of the season.” This one is exactly what it sounds like — two-strand twists that are never unraveled, but instead are allowed to loc over time; think a “twist out” without the “out.” Everett says the style provides “structure early, while still allowing flexibility as the hair begins to loc.”

While “experienced naturals who understand parting and consistency” might be able to attempt this style at home, she says beginners are better served consulting a pro. Simply “ask your locitician to start locs using two-strand twists with even sections.”

As for maintenance, she recommends using a rinse to remove buildup and clean your scalp during the loc-ing phase, like the Texture ID Vinegar Rinse. Additionally, you’ll want to “avoid heavy products that slow down the locking phase [and] keep styles simple while the hair matures.”

Natural Hairstyles

Textured Pixies

Welcome back, 2016: Textured pixies are another style cited by both pros. Smith says “these soft, versatile cuts emphasize the natural texture,” and, with their “use of internal movement, choppy layers, and edgy details such as undercuts or asymmetrical designs,” are ideal for those looking to showcase their natural texture in a “fashion-forward” way. Adds Everett, “It’s short, but still expressive.”

Consult with a stylist to figure out the right textured pixie for your hair type, face shape, and overall desired look. “Be clear about the level of texture, volume, and edge detail you want, whether soft and natural or bold and defined,” advises Smith. Everett notes that you’ll want to make sure you and your stylist are keeping shrinkage in mind, too.

For upkeep, Everett says you can “Finger-style on damp hair—no brushing needed.” Smith recommends sleeping in a scarf or bonnet, and keeping your hair moisturized to “maintain shine, definition, and overall style. The Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Curl Custard is the perfect curl cream for long-term moisture that won’t weigh hair down.”

But note: If you err on the side of low-maintenance styles, you should probably keep on looking. Anyone who prefers “infrequent trims may want to avoid this natural hairstyle and consider other options,” says Smith.

TWAs

A Teeny-Weeny Afro — aka TWA — is exactly what the name implies: “A short, shaped afro that’s intentional, not just a grow-out phase,” says Everett, who predicts the cut will be popular in 2026. With this straightforward style, “the focus is [on] moisture, curl pattern, and scalp comfort.” She says it’s ideal for anyone seeking a “fresh” start and “simple routines.”

Since hair health is such a major component of this look (if not the most important component), it’s actually relatively low-maintenance in terms of styling. At the salon, simply “ask for a rounded shape and clean neckline — no razors.” On the day-to-day, you can “keep it simple,” she says: Just “wash, moisturize, and go.”

Defined Wash-And-Gos

A little higher up on the maintenance scale than TWAs, defined wash-and-gos are characterized by their “definition that still moves,” says Everett. “In 2026, it’s about hydration first, definition second.” She says to consider this style if you’re eager to embrace your natural texture “fully out;” if you’re averse to shrinkage, however, “this style may not be your favorite.”

While you can always book an appointment with a hair pro to figure out your best wash-and-go routine, the style can certainly, if not always easily, be DIY-ed. Everett’s tips? “Cleanse with the Texture ID Coils Detangling Shampoo and Conditioner, [then] apply leave-in if needed.” Add your styling products of choice, then “air-dry or diffuse lightly.”

To keep your coils popping, you’ll want to “refresh mid-week with water and a small amount of foam or gel.” And don’t let yourself get weighed down with buildup — avoid layering too many products,” she adds.