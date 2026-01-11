The first quarter of the year is arguably the most glamorous one. Thanks to the award season schedule, virtually every weekend from January to March has a high-profile red carpet event on the calendar. Of course, the celebrities attending come dressed to win, from getting decked out in designer gowns to piling on jaw-dropping fine jewelry to going full-glam with their hair and makeup. After last week’s warm up, care of the Critics’ Choice Awards, the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards are up. As one of the few award shows that honor both film and television, the red carpet is always stacked with Hollywood’s biggest stars, and of course, major fashion moments. Naturally, the 2026 Golden Globes best beauty looks are just as noteworthy.

Retro styles dominated the red carpet, especially in the hair department. Ayo Edebiri took the trendy butterfly bob for a spin, while Sheryl Lee Ralph’s voluminous high ponytail looked straight out of the ‘60s.

Keep reading for TZR’s rundown of the most noteworthy hair and makeup moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Lisa

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The White Lotus star brought witchy glamour to the Golden Globes red carpet with her Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2026 gown, and her wispy bangs and waist-length waves added to the vibe.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

When it comes to red carpet hair inspiration, there’s one decade celebrities will never stop referencing – the ‘60s. Case in point: Ralph’s high ponytail with tons of volume at the crown. For a modern touch, she added a braid at the base and paired the style with sultry smudgy eyeliner.

Ayo Edebiri

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Edebiri is one of the many celebrities who made 2025 the year of the bob. And if her trendy butterfly style is any indication, the cut will still be going strong in 2026.

More to come...