Everyone knows Kim Kardashian is a mad genius when it comes to marketing, but did she even realize the torrent of Tumblr girls she was about to activate by posting Lana Del Rey’s SKIMS campaign with such minimal warning? The retro-inspired photoshoot is ostensibly to promote Kardashian’s new line of Valentine’s Day lingerie and accessories, but it’s more of a treat for Del Rey fans than anything. The early days of her career were marked by overtly coquettish themes, often inverted and turned on their head for poetic effect, and the sight of 2024 Lana with big, satin bows tied on either side of her blonde hair is like the Born To Die era resurrected for a whole new set of fans to enjoy. Interestingly enough, though, some of the different looks featured feel relevant to the themes on her assorted albums.

In the main image Kardashian is promoting on Instagram, Del Rey is done up in ‘70s-style, blue satin, nestled in a heart-shaped bed with long, trailing bows fastened to her head. Her hair color isn’t the usual chestnut, but rather a honey-blonde wig reminiscent of her look circa her Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters albums — the latter of which is her best-ever, just for the record. But in the other photos, things take a decidedly darker — and sexier — turn, like something out of Ultraviolence-era music video.

Considering Del Rey’s muses are so well-known, the aesthetic themes in the campaign aren’t so surprising — frankly, the most shocking part of this whole ordeal is that the notoriously elusive singer-songwriter participated at all. But then again, Kardashian’s been collecting A-listers for SKIMS shoots with the zeal of a military recruiter.

The undergarments, shapewear, and lingerie are the main focuses of the ad, of course, but it’s impossible to not be drawn to Del Rey’s oversized bows.

Her music’s featured much more mature and haunting themes in recent years, but a part of Del REy’s brand will always be synonymous with the coquette trend which has really picked up steam in the past few years. In fact, she’s practically its patron saint.

Kardashian really flexed with this photoshoot — the air is practically abuzz with ex-Tumblr kids printing the pictures out now.