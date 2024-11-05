The 1960s was an epic time for fashion and beauty experimentation, which is probably why so many creatives — from hair and makeup artists to clothing designers — still reference it today. And of course celebrities love revisiting this era when changing up their looks, too. Trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Jodie Turner-Smith are just some of the latest to take a page from the swinging ‘60s — and they’re neither the first, nor the last. The decade’s most iconic styles, like beehives, flipped bobs, graphic liner, and spiky lashes always seem to come back around (albeit with a modern twist), especially for a dramatic editorial moment. Such was the case for Charli XCX’s nearly unrecognizable look in the latest issue of London-based beauty publication Beauty Papers, where she swapped her trademark black curls for blonde hair styled into a bouffant that recalls muses like Brigitte Bardot, Dusty Springfield, and more.

The “Apple” singer’s latest look was created for the magazine’s “Factory of Dreams” issue, and the editor’s note explains that the spread “reimagines the blonde ambition of Charli XCX”. Shot by photographer Drew Vickers with the help of Creative Director Trisha Kim, Charli’s cover feature transports her to a black-and-white Warhol era where she’s pictured wearing little more than a teased blonde wig and black liquid liner — save for some Mid Century-inspired lingerie and pumps. In addition to the obvious Bardot comparisons, this styling also recalls another major ‘60s fashion icon, Edie Sedgwick.

Charli’s vintage hairstyle was created by Olivier Schawalder, who seemingly borrowed elements from a variety of muses from that time period. With wispy bangs, dark roots, major volume at the crown, and flipped-up ends, she looked stunningly different than the artist we saw attending the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala just a few days ago.

Although this transformation is arguably her most stocking yet, the “Sympathy Is a Knife” singer has dabbled with some hair experimentation in the past. Just last month she sported a punk-inspired, spiky updo as part of her Valentino Beauty campaign. So while Charli has carefully cultivated a signature look, maybe the most Brat thing of all is the power to switch it up and keep everyone guessing. If that’s the case, we can’t wait to see what she tries on next.