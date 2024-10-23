As far as pop stars go, Charli XCX currently has one of the most signature aesthetics — after all she practically reinvented acid green with the launch of Brat. And when it comes to her beauty routine, the “Apples” singer pretty much sticks to a few trademark looks, namely her long kinky curls and smudgy black eyeliner. So when she strays from the usual formula, it’s a major moment. Such was the case in a recent Valentino Beauty shoot (she was named as an ambassador for the brand back in early October) when she showed off a seriously spiky half-up hairstyle.

The photo is part of Charli’s promotion of Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color, and she’s pictured with the equally spiky lipstick tube in some of the other shots posted on her Instagram. The pin straight and sculptural style was created by Matt Benns, who is no stranger to taming the “360” party girl’s wild mane of hair. For the Valentino Beauty ad, he kept the lower half of the singer’s hair stick straight and glossy with the upper half slicked back into a knot with long, sharp points jutting out. The look was completed with makeup by Yasmin Istanbouli that included the aforementioned blurry lipstick, ultra glossy lids and cheeks, and Charli’s go-to diffused cat eye.

Though a departure from her best known bed head hairstyle, this spiky moment is actually still so Brat girl. The album rollout’s entire vibe calls back to the early aughts, from her Y2K wardrobe to her clubby stage performances. And since similarly spiked styles were a staple in the early 2000s (think P!nk and Gwen Stefani, for example), it fits right into the trajectory. In fact, this wasn’t even the first time Charli has sported such a nostalgic look. For the 2024 Met Gala, Benns actually sculpted her hair into a dramatic updo with spindles springing out in all directions.

The “Girl, So Confusing” singer may have officially ended Brat Summer in early September, but her punky aesthetic still lives on through her current Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan as well as the recent release of her remix album. So if you want to make this season your own Brat Fall, trying out this spiky hair might be a great place to start.