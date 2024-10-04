You want to guess what’s up next for Charli XCX, who just translated her biggest-ever album into the must-see concert of the year? Somehow, in between all that Brat-ing, the legendary party girl found time to squeeze in one more major gig. It’s just been announced that Charli is Valentino Beauty’s newest celebrity ambassador for the U.S. market, a truly brilliant matchup that couples the pop star’s punky irreverence with the brand’s expressive ethos and products. Forget Brat Summer — with this power pairing, Charli’s distinctive vision is set to define the entire year, and maybe even beyond.

Both Valentino and the “Girl So Confusing” singer share an edgy-meets-elegance approach to beauty. You can routinely find Charli vamping on stage or online in thick, smoked out eyeliner, statement lip colors, and bold blush — the types of products Valentino happens to do extremely well, in fact. So much of the brand’s identity is centered around a defined sense of individuality, and Charli certainly does things her own style, no matter what. As the singer’s Sweat Tour rages on, the partnership is finding new ways to converge along the way. As it happens, news of Charli’s ambassadorship coincides with another major announcement from the brand.

Courtesy Of Valentino Beauty

Valentino timed the Charli news to coincide with the launch of the release of its new Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color, a rich line of moisturizing yet highly pigmented lipsticks — available in 12 different cool-girl shades — that practically beg to be worn to a concert. In fact, the brand shares that the product will be a key part of Charli’s Sweat Tour look from here on out.

“I'm kind of really only into working with brands that encourage and amplify individual expression, and that's obviously something that Valentino Beauty does,” Charli told Allure in an exclusive interview breaking the ambassador news. “I think you can see that from the history of the people that they work with and also their products.”

Charli’s right, too — she’s in good company, joining an existing lineup of Valentino Beauty celebrity partners that include stars like Florence Pugh and Adut Akech Bior. With her joining the brand family, it’s the start of a whole new era.