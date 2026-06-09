If there’s any brand that knows how to bring together a massively cool and effortlessly chic group of A-listers, it’s undoubtedly Chanel. On Monday night, the French maison hosted its 19th Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City, celebrating the visual artists who have contributed their original works to the festival’s award-winning filmmakers.

Plenty of familiar faces were in attendance at the annual event, including Katie Holmes, who kept things simple in a belted pair of straight black trousers, a sand-colored mesh top, and a tan leather barrel bag to match. Ayo Edebiri opted for a more statement-making look, wearing a structured tweed suit with a metallic tinsel collar detail on the jacket and a silver-and-red chain at the skirt’s hem. The actor — currently starring in Proof on Broadway — complemented the Fall 2026 ensemble with golden-lensed aviators, a chunky pearls-and-gemstones necklace, and a bright blue suede flap bag.

Also on the carpet was Chanel watches and fine jewelry ambassador, Love Story star Sarah Pidgeon, who wore a black leather mini dress with a knot detail at the hip. Other notable guests included Keke Palmer in a dog-patterned, fully sequined two-piece set from the label’s Métiers d’art 2026 collection, Sofia Coppola in a black T-shirt and lacy slip skirt, and Teyana Taylor in a multi-layered pink-and-blue tweed look, styled almost exactly as it was on the Fall 2026 runway. The One Battle After Another actor didn’t stay at the event too long, though. Following her brief appearance at the dinner, she promptly made her way to Midtown for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, changing into a Kith tracksuit to cheer on the New York Knicks.

Keep scrolling to see more of how celebrities styled their Chanel for the star-studded event.

Katie Holmes

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Sara Pidgeon

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Whitney Peak

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Cole Escola

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Camila Morrone

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Grace Gummer

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Alex Consani

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Anok Yai

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser