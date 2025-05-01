April was an ultra-eventful month for Chanel. First, on April 15, the atelier’s parfumerie launched Chance Eau Splendide, a long-lasting blend of raspberry accord, rose geranium, and cedar-white musk accord. Then, on April 29, Chanel hosted brand ambassadors Keira Knightley, Lupita Nyong’o, and Margaret Qualley in Lake Como for the debut of its Cruise 2026 show. And finally, on April 30, Chanel closed out the month with another A-list affair. To celebrate the aforementioned fragrance, the label hosted an intimate dinner in honor of Olivier Polge, the in-house perfumer. In true Chanel form, the event was star-studded, spectacularly scented, and stylish.

Just 24 hours after nautical patterns and colorful accessories took center stage in Lake Como, the industry’s attention shifted to another Chanel soirée in L.A. At the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunset Boulevard, brand enthusiasts gathered to salute Polge’s achievements. The air tinged with the smell of Chance Eau Splendide while VIP guests mingled around the venue. The guest of honor posed alongside notable names like Nara Smith, Kelsey Merritt, Pia Mance, Marianna Hewitt, and Liv Perez (to name a few). Smith, for one, stayed true to her minimalist aesthetic in a crocheted sheath dress from — you guessed it — Chanel. The loose yarn made the cream dress partially sheer and revealed her matching bra. She likely spritzed her skin with Chance Eau Splendide, but the “captivating and elegant” spray also acted as an accessory. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the content creator’s transparent bag held nothing but the purple perfume bottle.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

The Chanel style streak continued with Perez, Hewitt, and Merritt’s luxe looks. First, the podcast host of Let’s Get Dressed sourced the brand’s tweed catalog for a blue-and-green overcoat. She paired the outerwear with a foolproof outfit formula: a white T-shirt and black trousers. Similarly, Hewitt styled a statement top from Chanel. The YouTuber tapped into the pulled-down shoulder trend with a cream cardigan. Her light-wash jeans and cap-toe shoes gave her ‘fit a springy finish. Merritt, on the other hand, donned all-black attire, starting with a Chanel fitted blazer. In lieu of jewelry, the model carried a quilted Chanel shoulder bag, complete with the label’s signature gold-linked chain.

(+) Stefanie Keenan/WireImage (+) Stefanie Keenan/WireImage (+) Stefanie Keenan/WireImage INFO 1/3

Once again, Chanel outdid itself on the fête front. As of right now, it’s unclear when the company’s next dinner will be. But, if this summer is anything like last year, the serves will just keep coming. So, stay tuned to TZR for more outfit breakdowns to come.