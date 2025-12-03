Nearly a century ago Gabrielle Chanel took a detour to New York City while en route to Los Angeles. There, in the bustling metropolitan city, she had her eyes opened to the mass appeal of her namesake brand, which was some 20 years old at that point. She saw it embraced in fresh and spirited ways, witnessing firsthand its global appeal on the gritty NYC streets. This quick yet impactful trip apparently gave her a renewed perspective on her label as well as fashion itself. This is why Matthieu Blazy chose to have a full circle moment, bringing Chanel’s Métiers D'Art 2026 Show to a New York institution that truly unites everyone: the subway.

“The New York subway belongs to all,” says the creative director in official show notes. “Everyone uses it: there are students and game changers; statesmen and teenagers. It is a place full of enigmatic yet wonderful encounters, a clash of pop archetypes, where everyone has somewhere to go and each is unique in what they wear. Like in the movies, they are the heroes of their own stories.”

In an effort to capture this melting pot of character, life, and style, Blazy had models weave through an abandoned underground station, demonstrating “a joyful cavalcade of personalities” as well as whimsical, bold takes on traditional Chanel design codes. The signature tweed suit is set against leopard print and vibrant candy hues or accented with playful, brightly colored buttons and hardware (ladybug embellishments included), or textured, glittering piping. The classic flap bag is reimagined in pop art print and the cap-toe pump is shown in a new angular silhouette and fun, eye-catching hues of baby blue and brick red.

Blazy’s craft-obsessed POV and ability to elevate everyday staples, defined his successful tenure at Bottega Veneta, are materializing in his second collection for Chanel. “Lingerie denim” — denim that combines both style and function — was a highlight, as roomy jeans were embellished with intricate beading and embroidery and paired with normcore half-zip pullovers (a first for the brand, perhaps? Did you ever think you’d see the day?).

In the same vein, overtly practical chinos were layered under an archival Art Deco flapper gown “reconfigured and embroidered by Lesage with fringed feather work by Lemarié.” The glamorous, flamboyant textured touches seen in Blazy’s inaugural Spring/Summer 2026 collection returned for Métiers D'Art, shown in the fringed knit pencil skirts, shift dresses, and pea coats, voluminous teddy coats, and bedazzled crocheted frocks.

Ahead, see the bold vision Blazy cast in NYC.