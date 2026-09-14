Today, the fashion world is in mourning at the news of Bob Mackie’s passing. Mackie, 87, was considered one of the most legendary designers in the field for his iconic couture designs and costumes across film, television, and the red carpet. His cause of death is unknown, though the news was revealed through a statement on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today,” the post’s caption read. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Mackie was best known for his extravagantly embellished and colorful designs that showcased the female figure unapologetically. One of his most legendary pieces was Marilyn Monroe’s naked dress she wore to John F. Kennedy’s birthday party in 1962, a look originally sketched for designer Jean Louis. His most famous muse was Cher, who wore Mackie’s creations for numerous moments in her career, including her sheer 1974 Met Gala dress and feathered 1986 Oscars dress that still influence fashion today. He also created most of the pop icon’s costumes for The Cher Show from 1975 to 1976, as well as The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour from 1971 to 1974. Another one of his muses was Carol Burnett, who hired Mackie to create over 14,000 costumes for The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1978. His other most-dressed stars included Mitzi Gaynor, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Joan Rivers, and even Elton John and RuPaul.

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Though Mackie didn’t win Emmys for the former productions (he was nominated for many), he did take home nine of the ceremony’s awards for projects tied to Cher, Burnett, Gaynor, and Ross. He earned his first Tony Award in 2019 for Broadway’s The Cher Show, for which he created over 600 costumes. Mackie earned lifetime honors from organizations including the CFDA, Hollywood Arts Council for Fashion Arts, and the Television Academy Hall of Fame. He was also nominated three times at the Academy Awards for Best Costume Design.

Through his namesake brand, Mackie created some of the most legendary ensembles worn by celebrities of all time. In addition to the aforementioned dresses worn by Monroe and Cher, he also made Ross’ red gown and ruffled stole from 1999. Another standout look was Pink’s cutout leotard worn to perform “Glitter in the Air” at the 2010 Grammys. In recent years, Mackie’s archival dresses and ensembles were given new life with appearances on Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande.

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In addition to his designs, Mackie was a pop culture fixture. He released the memoir Dressing for Glamour in 1974, and his quick wit and humor earned him a judge spot on RuPaul’s Drag Race from 2009 to 2016. Most recently, he starred in Matthew Miele’s 2024 documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, which chronicled his fashion career and personal life for over 80 years. His work has also been featured in institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art (which included one of his evening dresses in its 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit), as well as The Smithsonian and The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Mackie will always be remembered for his love of glamour and drama, which will live on in fashion forever.