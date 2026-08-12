Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Motherhood changes your life in more ways than one — a reality Keke Palmer knows firsthand. Not only has Palmer, who welcomed her first child, son Leodis “Leo,” in early 2023, likely seen her everyday routine shift dramatically, but the way she gets dressed has certainly evolved, too. These days, Palmer’s fashion philosophy centers on ease and functionality, with matching sets serving as the backbone of her wardrobe. “It’s my mom look,” Palmer tells TZR at a recent event for Fabletics, for which she’s a brand ambassador.

The One of Them Days actor points to a bomber jacket and coordinating barrel pants look — like the latest styles from the activewear brand — as her go-to one-and-done outfit. In her opinion, the everyday ensemble is as versatile as it gets. “If you’re going to a fancy event, pop on a heel, or for something low-key, sneakers, loafers, or a sandal are good,” she explains.

Palmer says her style is constantly changing, which is why she prioritizes versatile basics that can easily be dressed up with accessories. In fact, the singer is something of a jewelry connoisseur, often adding a plethora of baubles to complete her look. “I’m big on body jewelry,” Palmer explains, referencing the sleek gold belly chain she layered over her workout look for the event. Bracelets are another favorite. “I love a little beaded or crystal situation — we have to always stay centered.” She does, however, hope to step up her ring game.

(+) Courtesy Of Fabletics (+) @keke INFO 1/2

As someone who’s been in the spotlight since childhood (who remembers Akeelah and the Bee?), Palmer has picked up more than a few fashion tips along the way. Perhaps her best hack? Laying out her outfit the night before. “Preparation is key. I prepare so I don't have to be stressed,” Palmer says. For red carpet moments, though, her stylist, Molly Dickson, is always just a phone call away.

Below, Palmer shares the wardrobe essentials she’s constantly reaching for these days.