Demi Moore is the latest celebrity to embrace square nails. While the shape has never really gone out of style, it definitely reached its peak in the early aughts. So it should come as no surprise that the look has resurged along with all the other Y2K beauty trends that have taken over our social feeds (frosted eyeshadow, brown lip liner, and butterfly clips, just to name a few).

Square nails are versatile — they can be vivid and striking or minimalist and simple. Whatever your aesthetic inclination, there’s a style for you. This past weekend, Moore opted for soft, square-shaped nails for a panel about her Paramount+ show Landman. The nails were a pearlescent pink shade at the base before fading into a barely-there white hue. It’s a fresh twist on the classic French manicure. The sophisticated look was stylish, clean, and it paired well with the Schiaparelli blazer and jeans she wore to the event.

Moore isn’t a stranger to a square shape or a neutral-toned manicure. However, she’s often opted for a square nails with rounded edges for her red carpet appearances. For example, for the 2025 SAG Awards and the 2025 Academy Awards, Moore went with rounded-square nails and soft minimalist shades. Both looks were created by the nail artist, Imarni, who worked with Moore throughout award season.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Moore’s nails for the Landman panel were a sharper square shape than we’ve seen her wear before. Plus, her nails look longer than usual. Maybe she’ll use that extra real estate to experiment with new nail shapes and colors.