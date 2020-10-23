How To Wear An Over-The-Knee Boot Like A Street Style Star

Sandals are the shoe of summer, but, once the temperatures drop, things get a little more complicated. It often feels like the winter shoe options are endless (and sometimes overwhelming). There are classic ankle boots, sleek loafers, girly Mary Janes, and the most eye-catching of them all: over-the-knee boots, which have been a favorite silhouette on the runways for some years now. "Believe it or not, there is practicality here," Chloe King, Brand Relations Lead for Luxury Stores at Amazon, tells TZR. After all, she notes, the shoe keeps you much warmer than a pair of tights.

"With [the season] favoring some super-short hemlines via micro shorts and miniskirts, over-the-knee boots are the weather-friendly workaround for these shrunken lengths," Celenie Laura Fleur Seidel, senior womenswear editor at Farfetch, tells TZR. As the shoe works equally well under both a side split skirt or a dramatic sweeping coat, Seidel says the bold silhouette can work for anyone.

As for wearing the shoe IRL, the street style scene of late proves it's not as intimidating of a trend as you might make it out to be. You can wear the tall boots with an ultra-glitzy dress or tuck your favorite trousers into them. Plus, as King notes, when worn with a long sweater or jacket, an over-the-knee boot replaces the need for pants altogether.

Experts agree, it's worth it to dedicate a (substantial) section in your boot storage to a pair of over-the-knee boots this season. Below, find nine ways street style stars are wearing the style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Just A Touch Of Color

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Update a polished long coat ensemble by going full monochrome. Warning: This colorful take is not for the faint of heart.

Tone Down Prints

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A black leather or suede boot is arguably the most versatile style you can own. Wear an over-the-knee style with anything from a simple neutral ensemble to a colorful matching set.

Go Trendy

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If your style is trend driven, opt for a sleek snakeskin boots. Pair the shoe with coordinating or more toned down separates and you'll look put together, but not overly so.

Grungy Chic

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A chunky sole is both durable and on-trend for this season. If you're worried about coming off as too edgy, style the shoe with sleek separates.

Elevated Dress

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since mini dresses are a must-try in 2022, test one out with an over-the-knee boot. If you're looking for a style that's a bit more polished, opt for a puff-sleeve slit dress.

High Slits

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Seidel mentions, an over-the-knee style works well styled under a high-slit skirt since you can see it in full. Try an all-neutral ensemble to keep things cohesive.

Summer Meets Winter

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eager to wear shorts or mini skirts in the winter? Simply couple the bottoms with an over-the-knee boot to keep warm. Complete the look with a matching blazer, and add tights as the weather continues to chill.

Modern Color Schemes

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Navy blue and white are a go-to summer color combo. But for a winter take on the color scheme, try the tones out by styling a navy blazer with white leather boots.

Dress It Up

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ankle or combat-style boots might be a common go-to come winter, but this time around opt for an over-the-knee iteration. Dress them up with a glitzy dress or try skinny jeans and a checkered jacket for something more everyday.