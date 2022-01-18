If you never thought you’d see the day when Shay Mitchell abandoned her trademark long locks, you’re in for quite the surprise. The Pretty Little Liars actor shocked fans this week with a dramatic hair transformation on TikTok in which she debuted a short, wavy hairstyle with bangs. The clip, which she captioned “Long or short?” shows Mitchell tugging on her long, dark hair that suddenly transitions to her new cropped look. In the reveal, viewers also get a peek at her gorgeous soft glam makeup look. Shay Mitchell’s hair makeover video has already racked up over 4.5 million views, which isn’t all that surprising given how signature long hair is to her look.

As shocking as Mitchell’s most recent hair transformation was, no need to panic if you were attached to the actor’s long hair — in her next TikTok, posted the very same day, she had long hair once again, revealing that the bob moment was in fact a wig. While it’s not made clear who created this look for Mitchell, the actor did wear a very similar style in October of 2021, which was done by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and that hairstyle — which looked nearly identical to the one she was seen wearing this week — was also wig.

Though the actor hasn’t strayed far from her signature long style over the years, she’s been known to rock a wig when she’s itching to change things up, but not ready to fully commit. “My hair is my security blanket,” Mitchell told TZR back in 2017. “So I don’t like to swap out my natural color or cut my hair too drastically. Rather, I have brilliant hairstylists who create these amazing wigs. They are so much fun to wear, without the commitment. Most recently, my stylist Chris [Appleton] gave me a super long pony, then we [switched] it to a short shoulder-length wig about an hour later.”

It’s totally understandable why Mitchell would want to maintain flexibility with her hairstyles, but there’s no denying she looks amazing with short hair — and her followers on TikTok agree. “You look gorgeous either way girl but short is 🔥 especially with the bangs 🙌👏,” one user commented. “Love the short hair on you!” said another. *Hint, hint*, Shay!

Who knows, maybe one day Mitchell will join the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, and Jessica Alba and actually ditch her long locks for a shorter ‘do.