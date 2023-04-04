(The Nail File)
‘Tis the season.
Spring is the season of rebirth and nothing signals its arrival more than blooming flowers. Whether it’s clothing, a fragrance, or a fresh bouquet in your home, the inspiration for floral nail art is seemingly endless. Ahead, are 10 pretty manicure ideas to help you stylishly usher in the season.
In the midst of purple becoming one of the season's biggest hues, this lavender-inspired manicure feels right at home. Against a nude base color, the painted flowers have a blooming effect that is intricate yet unfussy.