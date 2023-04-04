(The Nail File)

10 Pretty Floral Nail Designs To Try This Spring

‘Tis the season.

@klawsbysonia
Flower nail art designs for spring.

Spring is the season of rebirth and nothing signals its arrival more than blooming flowers. Whether it’s clothing, a fragrance, or a fresh bouquet in your home, the inspiration for floral nail art is seemingly endless. Ahead, are 10 pretty manicure ideas to help you stylishly usher in the season.

@sansungnails

English Lavender

In the midst of purple becoming one of the season's biggest hues, this lavender-inspired manicure feels right at home. Against a nude base color, the painted flowers have a blooming effect that is intricate yet unfussy.

@heygreatnails
