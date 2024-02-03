If you’ve ever wondered how a certain look amasses a celebrity fan club, it typically goes like this: After a big name wears the style, more A-listers join in, and it spreads like wildfire in Hollywood. Think about it... we’ve seen this happen with Loewe’s puffy bomber jacket, Adidas’ Samba sneakers, and Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings (to name just a few). And now, it seems there’s another It piece in town — enter Saint Laurent’s Le 5 À 7 Bag. Coveted by sought-after stars like Laura Harrier, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Bieber, the red-hot carryall is ruling the fashion industry, and it’s easy to see why.

Anthony Vaccarello, the French fashion house’s creative director, debuted the Le 5 À 7 silhouette at its Spring/Summer 2021 show. Crafted from naturally grained leather on the outside and a suede lining, the bag comes in both small (for $2,650) and large (at $3,100) sizes. And though Saint Laurent dropped the look in a number of hues like brown, olive, and burgundy, the black iteration is undeniably the most popular color amongst the celebrity crowd.

Harrier, a bona fide trendsetter, was one of the first stars to adopt the look, opting for the small black version in late 2022 while out and about in Los Angeles. As for the most recent Le 5 À 7 sighting? That would be from Swift, who toted around the small brown style last month in the Big Apple.

Ahead, check out how celebrities are styling Saint Laurent’s 5 À 7 Supple Bag. If you’re planning on splurging on a new designer tote this year, this is an excellent contender.

Taylor Swift

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Yes, Swift is the latest star to step out in Saint Laurent’s buzzy bag. While en route to the studio, she styled the piece with a brown wool coat, green sweater dress, and black knee-high boots. Note: If the “Anti-Hero” singer wears a specific look, you know the masses (particularly Swifties) will hop on the bandwagon. In other words, don’t be surprised if every fashion girl flocks to the silhouette this year.

Hailey Bieber

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

Attending Kim Kardashian’s birthday party in October, Bieber wore the deep maroon purse. True to form, the Rhode founder paired it with elevated basics, including a suede jacket from Prada, Zeynep Arcay’s now-sold out leather miniskirt, and red slingback pumps courtesy of Gucci.

Lily Collins

BACKGRID

Take styling notes from Collins and dress up your athleisure with a luxe designer bag. In Feb. 2023, the Emily In Paris star met up with a friend for lunch in Beverly Hills, arriving in Saint Laurent’s black purse, a fuzzy vest, gray leggings, and sporty sneakers.

Laura Harrier

BACKGRID

You can never go wrong with an all-black leather look, and Harrier agrees. Grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles in Dec. 2022, the actor donned Khaite’s shearling bomber jacket with a complementing midi skirt. Her slouchy tote was a practical and chic choice for the night out.

Miley Cyrus

BACKGRID

Cyrus took a very California-cool approach to styling her Saint Laurent bag. While shopping around Los Angeles in Oct. 2023, the singer wore the small black style alongside a gray graphic tee, straight-leg jeans, and Birkenstock’s Boston clogs. (The La Croix was a nice touch to her off-duty look.)