Hailey Bieber isn’t afraid to experiment with her clothing choices, whether it’s by wearing a striking color combo (did you see her recent red and yellow Jil Sander/Marni look?) or flaunting a completely sheer dress on the red carpet. She’s fearless in the fashion arena. When it comes to her jewelry, however, the Rhode Beauty founder is a tad more reserved and loves her everyday minimalist pieces — or so we thought. Earlier this week, Bieber was spotted in Bottega Veneta’s drop earrings, a notable deviation from her usual delicate, minimalist hoops. The style gleamed brightly from her side profile as she walked past the paparazzi, ensuring no one could miss them.

The earrings in question first popped up in creative director Matthieu Blazy’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection for the house, and now they’re available in a multitude of colors. It appears Bieber was feeling the silver colorway, which might also surprise her fans, as she often goes for gold jewelry instead. She may be on to something though; in the last year or two, this metal hue is steadily overtaking yellow gold in popularity. Additionally, despite the giant scale of her baubles, they did feel cohesive with the other items in her outfit: a sporty Martin Rose shruken jacket, a Y/Project miniskirt, Nike sneakers, and Courrèges sunglasses.

Bieber is not the only star who loves Bottega’s larger-than-life drop earrings. Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have all worn the design in the past. As you can see from the photos below, there’s no one right way to style them. You can rock them with a spring dress and baseball cap à la Kendall, with a crop top like her sister Kylie, or alongside a simple black knit dress if you prefer Huntington-Whiteley’s refined wardrobe. Everyone has their own fashion take, which makes the $800+ earrings a worthy investment as they seemingly go with everything.

Hop aboard the Bottega Veneta drop earrings train by shopping the design below — alongside similar wallet-friendly selections from the likes of Anthropologie, Shashi, and Kenneth Jay Lane as well. And remember: you can style your purchase with practically anything.