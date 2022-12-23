For fans of Emily in Paris, the wait for new episodes on Netflix is finally over. On Dec. 21, everyone rushed to take in Emily Cooper’s latest outfits and adventures in The City of Light. The show is known for its punchy fashion (think bold colors, lots of fun prints, and tons of texture), and the new outfits from Emily in Paris Season 3 stayed true to this aesthetic. Per usual, the ensembles delivered by Emily (played by Lily Collins) were as zany and chromatic as ever. Additionally, viewers might’ve noticed that she made an effort to step outside of her sartorial comfort zone this time, dabbling in the more traditional French girl style tropes.

Once again, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi was the mastermind behind Emily’s statement-making ensembles. (Fitoussi previously worked on the looks in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show, in collaboration with the former Sex and the City costumer Patricia Field.) This season though, Fitoussi allowed Emily to experiment with outfits that felt more refined than her usual fare, without sacrificing any of the sartorial fun that is. For instance, Emily paired her high-street pieces with luxury items from labels like Gucci and Christian Louboutin. (In particular, she appeared to have a soft spot for the covetable silhouettes from the Iris Apfel x H&M collab, which debuted back in April 2022.)

Before more style spoilers are given, however, take a look at the most memorable outfits from Season 3, below, for some fashion inspo. If you fall in love with an ensemble, shop similar pieces to recreate it too.

Joyful Yellows

Netflix

In Episode 3 of Season 3, Emily once again confirmed that yellow is one of her favorite colors. As she stepped out to grab coffee with her friend Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park), she wore a blazer in a sunny hue. Emily then matched it with a pair of floral knee-high socks and a pair of tweedy platform pumps from Malone Souliers. Lastly for accessories, she finished the look with Gucci’s 1947 bag and a multicolored headscarf from Christian Lacroix.

Unexpected Color Combos

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily is the reigning queen of unexpected color combinations. In one episode, she wore a tangerine-hued tunic from Iris Apfel’s collaboration with H&M and teamed it with an equally as eye-catching knee-high boots from Maison Skorpios.

Dressed Up Trousers

(+) Netflix (+) INFO 1/2

In Season 3, Emily seemed to channel her boss’ polished style in some scenes. Here, Emily picked out a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers, which she’s never worn before, and styled them with an archival polka dot jacket from Jean Paul Gaultier and a striped sports bra from Celine. Later on, she added an orange-red jacket on top and toted a woven bucket bag from Léclisse.

Coordinated Neon Knits

(+) Netflix (+) INFO 1/2

In Episode 2, Emily sported a yellow and navy knit top, plus a matching feather-trimmed skirt, from Germanier. (Fitoussi tapped the Swiss designer, who is known for his unique beaded and feather-trimmed designs, to create several pieces for this season.) Emily later topped off the look with a purple coat in a blown-up houndstooth print.

Statement Ruffles

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily’s outfit at the Maison Lavaux and McLaren event was one of her most memorable looks of the season. It was an explosion of colors and texture. She wore a floral corset-style mini dress, courtesy of Giuseppe Di Morabito, while welcoming guests to the party. The centerpiece of her ensemble was a flouncy jacket from the Iris Apfel x H&M collab.