When celebrities are all obsessed with a particular bag or dress, you know that item will soon go viral online. That’s because their fashion-savvy fans track and try to obtain the exact piece as seen on their favorite stars. (Remember when Kendall Jenner caused Alo Yoga’s sporty skorts to sell out with a single Instagram post?) The latest item to land on Hollywood’s sartorial hot list is a bomber jacket from Loewe. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey all wore the puffy piece this month. And, as one would expect, it’s quickly selling out despite the luxe price tag — the outerwear ranges from $2,990 to $7,750.

The jacket made its runway debut back in March 2022, as part of Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The label presented two leather styles: one in army green and one in black. On the runway, both puffers were styled with baggy trousers, but so far the celebs have taken creative liberty with how to rock them. The Jenner sisters, for instance, seamlessly worked the outerwear into their chalet-ready wardrobes while on an Aspen trip last week. As for Bieber, she loves to wear the Loewe piece with jeans for her casual outings with her husband. She adores it so much, she wore it four times, and counting, in December alone.

(+) Peter White/Getty Images (+) INFO 1/2

Loewe’s bomber will become a trusty must-have for anyone whose style skews sporty-casual. For those who want to take acquire the viral piece, you’ll want to hurry up and add this jacket into your virtual checkout cart ASAP, before it goes out of stock. If you’re not quite ready to splurge on it though, don’t worry. Either way, ahead the celebrity-approved ways to style the designer number will still provide you with major winter outfit inspiration.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images

At this point, it’s clear that Loewe’s puffy bomber is a winning style for Bieber. The model loves the black version of this jacket, so much so that she owns it in both leather and nylon. She wore it for the first time on Dec. 5 to step out for date night with Justin Bieber in New York City. On that occasion, she styled it into an all-black look, which also included a pair of roomy black jeans and her favorite chunky platform loafers from Marni.

Lori Harvey

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On Dec. 6, Harvey stepped out to run a few errands in Los Angeles and she wore a green puffy bomber jacket from Loewe. She decided to go the casual route and teamed it with wardrobe basics like a pair of black leggings and a trusty white tee. The actor’s pared-back outfit was a clever choice, as it let her emerald-hued coat truly shine.

Kendall Jenner

Similar to Harvey, Jenner also recently acquired a green version of the popular Loewe jacket. She wore it during her weekend getaway in Aspen and subsequently shared the look on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12. The model teamed it with blue straight-leg jeans from Khaite and a fuzzy cowboy hat, courtesy of Emma Brewin.

Kylie Jenner

The younger Jenner went to Aspen alongside her sister Kendall and Kylie wore the same puffer style while trekking through snow. She went for a black nylon version and styled it into an all-black, chalet-chic look, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories. Jenner paired her pillowy jacket with statement-making pieces like glossy vinyl pants and fluffy knee-high boots.

Taylor Russell

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Russell was the first celebrity to sport the jacket on Nov. 23, when she wore it to a special screening of her latest film Bones and All. It seems like the actor went for a practically head-to-toe Loewe look, as her baggy Anagram jeans and even silver demi-hoop earrings also came from the luxury fashion house. The aforementioned screening was hosted by Loewe’s Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, so perhaps she wanted to show her support for Anderson’s designs.