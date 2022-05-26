Like many star-studded events, Cannes Film Festival is just as much about the glamourous looks as it is the work being celebrated. This year, celebrities are once again pulling out all the stops on the red carpet, from elegant gowns to jaw-dropping beauty moments. Last night’s premiere of the highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic saw a slew of stunning looks, but Elsa Hosk’s intricate hair bun may have taken the cake.

The model appeared at the festival looking like absolute royalty in a hot pink Valentino gown and matching opera gloves with diamond jewelry for a bit of glitz. Her hair, courtesy of Danielle Priano, was pulled into an interwoven bun at the top of her head. A departure from so many of the effortless, “undone” hair trends that have been popular lately, Hosk’s sleek updo emulates classic elegance.

To create this mesmerizing style, Priano tells TZR that she first blow-dried Hosk’s hair with Big SexyHair Root Pump Volumizing Spray Mousse using a large round brush to straighten it out while keeping some bounce. She then used Big SexyHair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder while adding 22-inch hair extensions to create a long ponytail.

“In the front, we parted the hair in the middle and with the Healthy SexyHair So Touchable Hairspray and boar bristle brush, I did two sleek pigtails and a ponytail in the back with the added hair extensions,” Priano says.

She then split the pigtails in half and the ponytail into four sections, and using the Healthy SexyHair So Touchable Hairspray, brushed each section and sculpted the hair into the woven basket shape. Priano carefully pinned each section, finishing with a spritz of Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray.

Hosk’s makeup was done by Hung Vanngo, who also paints the faces of stars like Selena Gomez and Julianne Moore. Sticking with the star’s motif of timeless glam, Vanngo gave Hosk a soft cat eye and shimmery eyeshadow paired with rosy pink cheeks and lips. Her bold, fluttery lashes are a clear standout element, and luckily, the makeup artist shared the key product behind them.

“How gorgeous are those @lashify lashes?” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “No mascara needed.” With its collection of innovative DIY lash extensions, Lashify offers patented “Underlash Technology” that allows you to apply falsies under your actual lashes for the most natural look possible. Plus, the brand boasts up to 10 days of wear. In his post, Vanngo shares that the exact lash styles he used were (from the inside of her lashes outward): B10, D10, D12, D12, D14, and D14.

Ahead, shop the Lashify extensions and hair products for yourself and recreate Hosk’s classic red carpet glam moment at home — invite to Cannes not required.

