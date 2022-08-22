This year, celebrities called upon wardrobe staples like naked dresses, crochet garments, and chunky clogs for their summer outfits. Now, with August underway, stars are beginning to debut their fall fashion must haves and, so far, their ensembles are filled with statement pieces. Rihanna, for example, wore eye-catching thigh-high boots for date night with A$AP Rocky. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s vintage Mugler moto jacket garnered attention, too, thanks to its bold colors and retro-inspired design. Over the weekend, Lori Harvey’s furry bag from Louis Vuitton added that serious wow factor to her autumnal-inspired look.

The star carried the multicolor vintage clutch — it made its debut in the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2006 collection — to dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood. The playful bag stood out against her minimalistic ensemble: She wore a dark denim jacket, a white tank top, and jean shorts. For an elevated feel, she wore a pair of lace-up, white strappy sandals that coordinated with her fuzzy bag. In an effort to dress up her outfit even more, Harvey unexpectedly incorporated a pair of denim gloves and a New York Yankees baseball cap into her ensemble. (The gloves was a total Kim Kardashian-approved move, as she has a history of rocking this accessory with her looks, too.)

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Harvey’s Louis Vuitton clutch was a fresh and innovative way to add a whimsical pop of color to her simple look. If your style leans more minimalist, take a page right out of her style book by complementing your wardrobe basics with a fuzzy (preferably monogram) bag. Fashion houses such as Jacquemus and Celine have neutral-colored fuzzy options that may be to your liking. If you’re ready for more of a statement and lots of color, then opt for shearling options from the likes of Bottega Veneta, Marni, and JW PEI. Ahead, you can shop TZR’s top fluffy purse picks to add into your fall wardrobe.

