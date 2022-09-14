It’s certainly not unusual to see a star-studded front row at New York Fashion Week, but what *is* slightly jarring is a celebrity showing up looking like one of their most famous movie characters. Such was the scenario at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show earlier today when Anne Hathaway’s bangs and leather jacket combo brought back memories of her role as Andy Sachs in the iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada.

At the show, Hathaway appeared in a long crocodile-print leather jacket and turtleneck, her hair pulled back into a wavy ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs; a nearly identical look to a scene from the 2006 film. The uncanny similarity was immediately noticed by fans and began circulating on social media, with fashion watchdog account Diet Prada sharing side-by-side images of Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada and earlier today, seated next to Anna Wintour. “It’s giving Andy Sachs, 2022!” the caption reads. “@annehathaway was spotted sitting next to Miranda Priestly… sorry, Anna Wintour, at the @michaelkors Spring 2023 show.”

Seeing as the character of Miranda Priestly is said to be based on legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the whole set-up almost seems too spot-on to be merely a coincidence.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Full circle moment,” one commenter wrote on Diet Prada’s post. “She knew what she was doing. That's all,” said another.

Hathaway’s clothing choice and seat assignment may have been an intentional nod to her beloved character, but the actor has been loving curtain bangs for quite some time and has worn some form of bangs on and off for years.

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the star’s subtle curtain bangs blended in with the rest of her glossy blowout for laidback yet undeniably elegant look. She got a bit experimental with a glamorous side-bang look for a 2021 editorial photoshoot, proving yet again that she’s the queen of effortless glam.

Since Hathaway seems to be taking style cues from her past characters, fingers crossed that a regal Mia Thermopolis look is next.