In the nearly three decades since director Amy Heckerling’s 1995 movie Clueless premiered, you’ve likely seen plenty of inspired costume-party attire. And yet, some may argue that the preppy style of lead characters Cher Horowitz, her best friend Dionne, and high school newcomer Tai needn’t be limited to themed events. That group would surely include Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, whose Clueless-inspired outfits at the press junket for Thor: Love and Thunder paid tribute to the iconic fashion film.

“Having a clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡,” Portman wrote in the caption of a photo she posted to her Instagram grid. In it, she wore a yellow plaid skirt set from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection over a simple bralette. She kept her glam pretty neutral and wore her hair blown out and parted down the middle for the most authentic ’90s look. In her ensemble, rather than wearing knee-high white socks and heels, as seen in the film, she rounded out her look with Dr. Martens lace-up boots. Meanwhile, Thompson wore an A-line miniskirt with a creamy white shirt under a black sleeveless top — a combo she pulled from the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 collection and paired with black tights and slingback heels.

The schoolgirlish looks grabbed the attention of Alicia Silverstone, who played the role of Cher all those years ago. “You both look amazing. ❤️🔥 @natalieportman @tessamaethompson,” she wrote in a post to Instagram Stories.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

The actors’ recent outfits, however, were a far cry from their more elaborate looks during the press tour. Portman has experimented with red outfits from the likes of Dior and Magda Butrym. Thompson, on the other hand, wore a gorgeous metallic Armani Privé cutout gown, a textured, bronze number by Interior, and an avant-garde piece from Puppets and Puppets while promoting both Westworld and Thor: Love and Thunder.

If you, too, are itching to incorporate the Clueless aesthetic into your wardrobe, then you’re in luck, as Portman’s exact ensemble is available to shop. Find it below, along with TZR’s edit of similarly inspired pieces to get the look.

