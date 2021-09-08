Congratulations are in order for the Scott and Jenner families. On Sept. 7, Kylie Jenner announced that she’s expecting baby number two with Travis Scott (the duo already have a child together, Stormi Webster, who is 3 years old.) The reality star officially confirmed the news with a sweet video, which briefly showed her baby bump. In the clip, Jenner’s pregnancy announcement dress was a figure-hugging number. For fans who follow her style, you know this look was right up her alley as it both hugged her curves and made a statement where her belly was concerned. The dress had a giant cutout in the middle for her bump, which Stormi adorably hugged in the video.

The long-sleeve, square-neck maxi dress was from celebrity-beloved brand Mirror Palais. Dubbed the Grand Finale Gown — the name was fitting for Jenner’s major news reveal — it wasn’t your usual flowing, regencycore dress. Instead, it resembled a piece you’d wear on the red carpet or if you were out on a fancy date night with your beau. Jenner’s not the first to thoughtfully put together a pregnancy announcement outfit, as other celebs have also done so in the past. Meghan Markle wore a breezy summer dress by Wes Gordon for her pregnancy photo and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is also currently expecting her second child, wore a long-sleeved ribbed dress from Bazilika.

Unfortunately, Jenner’s exact black cutout dress is sold out, but there are other stylish options on the market. You can take inspo from Jenner and wear one to announce your own pregnancy in, or save the cutout look for date night and vacation with your BFFs. (A cutout dress would look amazing against a beach backdrop in Tulum.)

