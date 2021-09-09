Bella Hadid Is Now Co-Founder & Partner Of Adaptogenic Drink Brand Kin Euphorics

Bella Hadid’s schedule may be jam-packed, but that’s not stopping her from adding another job to her list. In a recent Instagram post, the supermodel announced that Hadid is now the co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics — which is, as she wrote, “the first braincare beverage & the first drink to sit boldly at the intersection of feeling good & living well.”

Hadid joins Kin’s other co-founder and CEO, Jen Batchelor, in her new role, ensuring this position isn’t simply a celebrity endorsement for the non-alcoholic adaptogenic drink. “The reason why I am coming on with Kin, is not only to consistently give you new formulas, creatives and products, but to also teach you about brain health and how we can help with the social, personal, physical, and mental pressures we face on a regular basis,” Hadid explained on Instagram. “The opportunity that we could do this 50-50 percent together, that’s what excited me,” Batchelor told Vogue.

Hadid has been vocal about her journey with mental health in the past, and she went on in the post to cite her struggles as one of the reasons she found — and decided to join — Kin. “After years of social drinking at work event after work event, along with suffering from different immune problems as well, my body started to tell me ‘NO’. I wasn’t able to go out anymore with the work schedule I had,” Hadid wrote in a caption in which she shared her experience with social anxiety, exhaustion, and depression, and her search for a holistic solution.

Kin, she continued, was just what she was looking for. “Trying Kin for the first time was one of the most life changing moments for me. 3 days later, I personally called Jen to see who was the genius behind ‘euphorics.’ ... I just knew, I needed to help spread this message and work hand in hand with Jen to make the greatest mood enhancing drink of all time!”

She’s certainly wasting no time. Though Vogue also reports that the co-founders can’t share many of their plans yet, the publication does note that one update is already in the works: Soon, Kin drinks will be infused with lavender from the Hadid family farm. And Hadid herself is not shy about her excitement — the 24-year-old has been promoting the brand and her new position constantly, both on Instagram and in person (in fact, she recently celebrated the news at an event in New York City on Sept. 8 welcoming her to the team).

While there may be no word on what’s to come, her passion is clear. “No matter who you are, or what you do, Kin is for you,” Hadid said on Instagram. “Kin is for the busy, multi-tasker. Kin is for the chiller. The artist. The writer. The wall street business hu-man, the college student, the mother, the stay at home father, the creatives, the hard worker of any form. People universally will benefit from Kin. Once you try it, you just know.” Consider us intrigued — and waiting impatiently for what’s next.