The return of an in-person NYFW is like heading back to school after a long summer. Fashion editors, buyers, and influencers are catching up in-between shows after an almost two-year hiatus (of course, chit-chat was more work-related than it was about sleep-away camp). And, as you always plan out your very best ensemble for the first day back of the year to impress your fellow classmates, that’s exactly what attendees did this season — the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 street style pulled out all the stops, and more. The classrooms (a.k.a runways) are back in session!

Fashion’s big reunion kicked off on Tuesday evening in the most joyful way possible — gathering a group together at the Brooklyn Grange to watch the Collina Strada show. The runway was full of energy and optimism — complete with mother-daughter runway pairings and a live musical performance — as was the large crowd of show-goers. For the rest of the week, prepare for a ton of exciting moments: celebrity-favorite jewelry brand Khiry is presenting for the first time, and the industry’s heavy hitters are all on the schedule (think: Tom Ford, Thom Browne, Altuzarra). Which all means one thing: the streets will be buzzing with can’t-miss outfits that offer up endless sartorial inspiration.

Below, find the best fashion week street style ensembles spotted at NYFW. As always, don’t forget to keep checking as the shows go until Sunday, September 12.

Day 2

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stylist Dione Davis (pictured on the left) gave the sweater vest trend her stamp of approval.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Twins Reese and Molly Blutstein made the crosswalk their runway.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Paloma Elsesser’s off-duty look consisted of a graphic tank, olive green trousers, and cool platform flip-flops.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aimee Song wore a full Peter Do ensemble.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Orange is definitely the new black, according to New Yorkers.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A very stylish reunion.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This show-goer demonstrated the power of a cool belt.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jo Rosenthal took to the streets in her mom’s vintage slip dress and Simon Miller’s red snakeskin boots.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Julliette Lefévre is bringing back the trousers tucked into boots trend that emerged a few seasons back.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle’s Jade Young Vallario teamed a Paco Rabanne top and plaid skirt — and completely nailed it.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This attendee sported a white fitted tank and relaxed green trousers.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Liya Kebede and her daughter Raee were all smiles on the street.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The matching knit set trend is going strong in New York.

Day 1

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Courtney Trop, Molly Blutstein, and Reese Blutstein arrived at Collina Strada decked out in the label’s eccentric garments.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Take a page out of this fashion girl’s book and try mixing animal prints this fall.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TZR’s Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden went with a cozy-cool ensemble for day one.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shelby Hyde, market editor at Harper’s Bazaar, arrived at Collina Strada in a vivid green top from The Frankie Shop and a JW PEI black and white checkered bag.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This show-goer brought out playful prints and bold colors.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes made an appearance at the Collina Strada show sporting the label’s hot pink matching set.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vogue’s Senior Fashion Writer Liana Satenstein made a bold statement with her denim selection.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TZR’s Deputy Beauty Editor Hannah Baxter went with a bright green top and perfectly tailored trousers.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

More sightings of team TZR! Fashion news writers Valerie Stepanova and Emma Childs strolled into the venue together while, of course, looking oh-so stylish.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is your cue to match your mask to your dress.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These colorful cowboy boots are most definitely made for walking.