After London, the next stop on the Fashion Week train is Milan. Industry tastemakers and Hollywood stars have filed into town to catch the latest collections from the likes of Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo. With so many shows and parties on the docket, every attendee is dressed to impress, especially the celebrities. Their outfits at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 will provide you with unlimited styling inspiration, so take notes if you want to refresh your daily looks.

To start, if you want an easy outfit you can just throw together, copy model Sara Sampaio’s ensemble at the Alberta Ferretti show. She wore a brown leather jacket and skirt set complete with a black turtleneck top and boots. If you’re feeling moody this winter and want a groufit, look to South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for a chic and polished all-gray look with an unexpected pop of color via a bright handbag. Although both of these ensembles lean towards the more casual side, you can take notes from other celebs like Emma Roberts and Haley Lu Richardson if you want something slightly more formal and party-ready.

Below, see how your favorite celebs dressed for Milan Fashion Week and bookmark this story, as TZR will continue to update it with fresh looks from the front row.

Emma Roberts

John Phillips/Getty Images

Roberts attended the Prada show in a silky blue midi dress and trench coat. She carried a sparkly yellow tote from the label, which is still available to shop.

Hunter Schafer

John Phillips/Getty Images

Schafer, who starred in multiple Prada campaigns and walked in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, sat front row in a retro-inspired outfit.

Claire Foy

John Phillips/Getty Images

Foy pulled the ultimate fashion girl move by draping her coat over her shoulders.

Sienna Miller

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Miller, who was last spotted at NYFW with her daughter, appeared to arrive solo at Prada in a discreet, all-black outfit.

Sara Sampaio

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The model wore a buttery leather set with a black top and boots while sitting front row at Alberta Ferretti.

Christina Ricci

Fendi

The Yellowjackets actor paired pistachio-hued platforms with her beige look for the Fendi show.

Gwendoline Christie

Fendi

The Game of Thrones actor kept it classic in all-black at Fendi.

Winnie Harlow

Fendi

The model wore a button-down shirt with an unexpected pair of two-tone trousers to Fendi.

Song Hye-kyo

Fendi

The South Korean actor gave her groutfit a pop of color via a pink crossbody bag at Fendi.

Haley Lu Richardson

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel

Richardson is making her Fashion Month rounds and was spotted at Diesel wearing a semi-sheer dress.

Alexis Stone

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel

For the Diesel show, Stone transformed into everyone’s favorite star: Jennifer Coolidge from The White Lotus. Stone even sat next to actor Haley Lu Richardson — who played Portia, Coolidge’s assistant in the show — to keep up with the comedic impersonation.

More to come...