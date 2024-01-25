As soon as the official trailer for the upcoming action film Argylle dropped back in September we knew it would be one to watch. Not just because of its star-studded cast, which includes Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Ariana DeBose, but because of the action-ready designer looks that were already spotted in the three-minute teaser. While we have to wait until the movie’s Feb. 2 release date to see if their spy attire includes more atelier creations, the all-star cat set the sartorial tone at Argylle’s Jan. 24 world premiere in London.

Given she was celebrating her second feature film (following her debut as Mermaid Barbie in Barbie), it comes as no surprise that Lipa lead the charge on the night in question. The “Dance The Night” singer made her grand entrance on the yellow carpet in a burgundy strapless sequin gown from Gucci. Matching Lipa’s penchant for sparkles, Howard arrived shortly after in a crystal-embellished emerald green Alexandre Vauthier maxi dress, complete with a plunging neckline. Then, there was the unexpected show stealer of the evening: Claudia Schiffer and headlining cat Chip. The iconic supermodel posed for photographers in a pastel yellow diamond-print lacy slip dress from Versace — a similar version to the minty-green number she wore to close out the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Schiffer accessorized with a coordinating yellow plaid pet carrier, which held her furry plus-one, who had a pivotal role in Argylle.

And that’s not all. The evening’s attendees kept the party going after the showing, where some of them even switched into another set of luxe outfits. Keep scrolling ahead to see the full rundown of celebrity looks from the Argylle world premiere and while you’re at it, book your tickets for Feb. 2.

Dua Lipa

Lipa, who plays glamorous super spy LaGrange, stunned at the Wednesday evening affair in the aforementioned custom Gucci gown which was adorned with thousands of ruby sequins and Cartier jewelry.

Shortly after the London premiere, the fashion muse channeled her undercover spy alter-ego in a sleek LBD underneath an oversized black coat. Lipa brightened up her noir ensemble with a metallic silver Gucci horse-bit handbag — one of her go-to carry-alls.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Following the ALAÏA look she wore at the Argylle Seoul premiere on Jan. 19, Howard went full gothic glam in a green Alexandre Vauthier gown. The actor opted out of any statement accessories and instead popped on a bold berry lip.

Claudia Schiffer

The Versace muse shined in the label’s pale yellow maxi dress from the recent Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She tapped into the of-the-moment bows trend with her metallic silver pumps and chose minimal jewels to round out her red carpet get-up.

Schiffer headed to the after party at Louie, a French restaurant in downtown London, in another Versace outfit from the label’s latest collection — a lavender mini dress embellished with rhinestone hardware.

Ariana DeBose

The shimmery sheer skirt on DeBose’s Cong Tri Fall/Winter 2023 blazer dress added a sultry twist to the final ‘fit.

Leona Lewis

The “Bleeding Love” singer looked every bit an Old Hollywood dream in an off-the-shoulder white gown topped with an extravagant fur coat.

Jing Lusi

The Crazy Rich Asians star was a vision in a Rodarte silk gown accented with a sequin lace bodice.

Sofia Boutella

Continuing the fresh-off-the-runway style streak of the evening, Boutella arrived in a bedazzled two-piece maxi skirt set from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.