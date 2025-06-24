F1: The Movie is shaping up to be the film of the summer, and at the European premiere on Monday evening, the celebrity attendance was suitably world-class. The film’s leading stars Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris were joined by entertainment heavyweights and key players from the racing industry alike, gearing up for the Apple TV+ picture’s release this Friday, June 27.

Pitt, 61, hit the gunmetal grey carpet in a forest green double-breasted suit by Anderson & Sheppard and tortoise-shell aviator glasses. Working with his long-time stylist, fashion editor George Cortina, Pitt teamed the look with a pistachio-hued silk scarf tucked into an off-white dress shirt. In a sweet nod, he also wore a diamond ring from his co-star Idris’ jewelry line, DIDRIS.

The red carpet promotion of the upcoming film has undoubtedly thrust Pitt’s statuesque brunette girlfriend Ines de Ramon even further into the limelight. The sales executive, 32, looked every part the Hollywood knockout in a crystal-embellished gown from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection, teamed with a teeny-tiny beaded and fringed Fendi Nano Baguette bag.

For her widely-publicized appearances, de Ramon is working with celeb stylist, Dani Michelle, a favorite of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Daisy Edgar Jones, and Jessica Alba.

Getty Images

The major premiere, which took part at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square, brought out a surprise appearance from Pitt’s friend of several decades, Tom Cruise, as well as designer Tommy Hilfiger and musicians including RAYE and Ed Sheeran.

Read on to see the standout style moments from the buzzy night.

Kerry Condon

Getty Images

The award-winning Irish actor, who plays Kate in the movie, wore an embellished Valentino look by Alessandro Michele from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, styled by Petra Flannery.

Simone Ashley

Getty Images

While the Bridgerton star’s part has ultimately been cut from the final version of F1: The Movie, Ashley still showed up and showed out for the premiere. The 30-year-old wowed in a halter neck peplum gown from Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection rendered in a crocodile-esque metallic gold fabric. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the ensemble was teamed with Jimmy Choo sandals and Skydiamond hoop earrings.

Damson Idris

Getty Images

British actor Idris is about to be catapulted to international fame with this role — and his outing on Monday was suitably suave. With his mom joining him as his plus one for the evening, he broke hearts in a pale yellow suit by Tommy Hilfiger.

Naomi Campbell

Getty Images

Showing her supermodel prowess, Campbell stole the spotlight in a semi-sheer fringed and embellished black gown from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Tate McRae

Getty Images

Here’s hoping for more McRae on the red carpet. The Canadian performer, 21, aced it in a custom figure-hugging Balenciaga gown with a daring slit and black Knife pumps. A serpent-style diamond necklace by Bvlgari completed this sizzling look, styled by sister duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

Callie Cooke

Getty Images

Cooke, who features in the film as Jodie, opted for a bold color synonymous with F1. Her sporty scarlet cutout moment came courtesy of Miu Miu, thanks to her stylist Cher Coulter.

Abby Champion & Patrick Schwarzenegger

Getty Images

Runway regular Champion and her fiancé (and The White Lotus star) Schwarzenegger were turned out in matching Tommy Hilfiger looks.

Sir Lewis Hamilton

Getty Images

It’s only right that racing legend and trailblazer Hamilton was involved in the movie — which marks his first time producing a blockbuster. The multi-hyphenate joined the cast at the premiere on Monday — pulling up in his own red Ferrari and serving in an asymmetrical charcoal suit.

Bianca Bustamante

Getty Images

Rising F1 star, 20-year-old Filipina racing driver Bustamante, turned heads at the premiere. The up-and-comer enlisted stylist Holly Eva White and knocked things out of the park with her choice of a cut-out and draped halter neck gown by Oude Waag and Chopard bling.