With the popularity of sheer clothing and underwear-as-outerwear, it was only a matter of time before the trend of more exposure came for your manicure. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik has given clients like Jennifer Lopez what he calls the “naked mani”, a glossier, more see-through, and more skin-toned take on the classic nude, and it’s already looking like this trend will be on the rise for 2025. How do we know? Dua Lipa just gave the look her stamp of approval with her nude, New Year’s Eve nails that are minimal and versatile yet oh-so-sexy.

On Dec. 31st, the “Levitating” singer posted a few pics to Instagram with the caption “last days of 2024”. Some of the shots were taken from a night out for dinner and drinks during which she wore black lace dress that she paired with her almond-shaped nails painted with a sheer polish that was practically an exact match to the shade of her skin. These details make the manicure feel more bare than typical nude nails, which are often are creamy and opaque by contrast. And in many cases, the traditional nude manicure can be a a few shades lighter, brighter, or even more pink than than your skin color. As a result, this nail style feels especially fresh and updated — not to mention a little more sultry, which is perfect for celebs like Lipa.

What also makes this kind of manicure so appealing is the fact that it goes with practically everything, so it won’t draw too much attention away from your carefully crafted ensemble — or, in Lipa’s case, some new jewels. Fans couldn’t help but draw their eyes to the British singer’s ring finger, which sported a gold and diamond sparkler.

Whether or not Lipa has some big news to share with the world, the manicure is still great inspiration for anyone who may be expecting their own dazzling addition to that hand in the near future. It’s not not quite as bridal-coded at Selena Gomez’s recent iridescent baby pink mani, but similarly lets a priceless piece of jewelry be the star of the show while looking totally chic on its own.