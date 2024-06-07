Don’t call her Galinda — for her newest late-night interview, Ariana Grande has put away the pink and returned to her aesthetic roots in the best possible way. Sitting down with Jimmy Fallon for a taping of his show, complete with a performance of her latest single, Grande’s flower nail art is a sweet nod to the summer season and her rose-dotted Balmain SS24 button-down dress. After months of pink-on-pink and all-glitter everything in celebration of her role in the upcoming Wicked film, Grande’s back to her trademark style and looking better than ever in the process.

Grande joined Fallon for a sit-down interview on his NBC talk show, during which the pair spoke at length about everything from her latest album to her fragrance line and her family. It all culminated with a rendition of her song “The Boy Is Mine,” with its music video premiering just hours later. In the segment, Grande dressed in her prim-and-proper best, including a pair of sheer black tights and bright white pumps that match both her dress buttons and the tiny blooms painstakingly painted onto her nails. Interestingly, the itty-bitty flowers look layered over classic French tips on some fingers, but not all of them.

(+) NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images (+) NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The traditional pink-and-white design is Grande’s most-worn style from the past several years, and the nail art addition is a fun way to jazz them up without straying too far from the original concept. She gave fans an up-close look at the flowers in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story just ahead of the late-night performance. It’s difficult to fully make out, but note the way her ring finger features a more solidly-blocked tip while the pinky just features the florals.

The trend went quiet for a little while, but young creatives like Grande, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B are bringing nail art back into focus once again — just in time for the warm weather. Whether you’re a longtime fan of manicure designs or are just now thinking about giving the look a try, Grande’s scattered blooms are a great place to start thanks to their low-key simplicity.

Ask your nail tech for a one-to-one replica, or do it yourself at home with a steady hand or some stick-on decals. No matter which direction you take the look in, it’s sure to scream summer.