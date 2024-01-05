While the anticipation for award season kicked off back in October — when the submission deadlines for the Academy Awards and Grammy Awards closed — January is really when the celebrity set switches into high promo gear and the race to the Oscars begins. The first month of the year brings an assortment of nomination announcements and, most notably, an onslaught of film festivals and award ceremonies, which are the first of many soirées to deliver on the sartorial front. This year, red carpet season started on quite the high note thanks to the luxe designer attire from the opening gala of the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

On Jan. 4, the biggest A-listers flocked to the Palm Springs Convention Center for the un-official first event of award season. One of the evening’s winners, Emma Stone, was among the first to walk the red carpet at the Thursday night affair. Much like the rest of her press tour ensembles for her film Poor Things, she was decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, complete with a bedazzled overcoat that elevated her seemingly simple separates. Margot Robbie, another predicted front-runner this year, was also in attendance and in true Robbie fashion, she got her hands on a fresh-off-the-runway Balmain mini dress. Her Barbie costar, America Ferrera went a slightly more formal route in a Lela Rose LBD from the label’s latest collection, which the actor altered from ruby red to sleek black.

And since the film festival runs until Jan. 14, there are bound to be more stellar selections to pop up in the coming days. Stay tuned to TZR as this style stretch continues, and keep reading for the best celebrity looks from the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards opening gala.

Emma Stone

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award posed for photographers in a white button-down, satin pants, and a coordinating monochrome overcoat, all from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Margot Robbie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The latest look in her Barbie-inspired outfit saga was a polka-dot baby pink Balmain mini dress which matched perfectly to her custom Manolo Blahnik mules.

America Ferrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The thigh-high slit on Ferrera’s noir maxi number added a twist to her formal ‘fit.

Eva Longoria

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Longoria tapped into the celeb-approved sheer trend via an ivory mesh gown from Ashi Studio’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection.

Lily Gladstone

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Killers Of The Flower Moon star blew everyone away in a custom Rodarte set adorned in eye-catching emerald green rhinestones.

Sandra Oh

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Oh donned a plunging floor-length dress from Carolina Herrera’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection in one of 2023’s most in-demand colors: fiery red.

Carey Mulligan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To accept the International Star Award, the Maestro actor slipped on a blue satin corset top with a peplum waist and an extravagant bolero from Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway. However, while the model went for knee-length shorts, Mulligan opted for a maxi skirt.

Taraji P. Henson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Always the A-lister to serve a top-notch lewk, The Color Purple star wowed in an Alexandre Vauthier ruched crystal-embellished dress.

Meryl Streep

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Devil Wears Prada star attended the 35th annual gala in a Miranda Priestly-inspired high-neck design from Balenciaga.

Kirsten Dunst

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The backless embellishment on Dunst’s Valentino LBD made the timeless design feel fresh.

Billie Eilish

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ever the silk scarf enthusiast, Eilish wore a red and black version atop her crimson roots. She matched her statement headwear to her chunky black sweatshirt, capri trousers, and Gucci loafers.

Danielle Brooks

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before receiving the Spotlight Award, Brooks wore a winter white moment complete with a plunging blazer and coordinating trousers.

Beverly Johnson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model stunned in a strapless gold gown as its glittery train flowed behind her.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Randolph, this year’s Breakthrough Performance Award honoree, brought the drama to the red carpet in a one-shoulder rose-hued dress from Jovana Louis.