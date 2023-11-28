There’s never a dull moment in New York City, even on a chilly Monday night in late November. Yes, we’re referring to last evening’s lively, star-studded 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, an event that honors achievements in independent films. A-listers arrived on the red carpet in droves, ready to celebrate their recent projects — and celebrate they did. A few highlights? Past Lives took home the coveted prize for Best Feature, while Lily Gladstone was awarded Outstanding Lead Performance for her role in The Unknown Country. Naturally, attendees didn’t hold back when choosing their outfits for the 2023 Gotham Awards, as the celebrity fashion moments were some of the best we’ve witnessed all year (really).

Stars gathered at Cipriani Wall Street, where most guests hit the red carpet in head-to-toe black looks. For starters, Margot Robbie channeled her beloved on-screen character by opting for a noir Prada dress with a coordinating sheer cape, which nodded to the Black Magic Ensemble Barbie doll from 1964 (shoutout to her stylist Andrew Mukamal for putting together the show-stopping look). Also riding the LBD wave was Greta Lee, who stunned in an open-back Loewe number. Penélope Cruz, on the other hand, broke the mold, donning a white see-through lace gown from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

If last night was any indication, award season is returning with gusto. So without further ado, check out the best outfits from the 2023 Gotham Awards.

Margot Robbie

Robbie blew everyone away with her spectacular Barbie-inspired outfit.

Natalie Portman

Portman also opted out of black and donned a gray floral embroidered Dior Haute Couture number instead.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor’s body-hugging gown was sultry and sleek in equal measure.

Penélope Cruz

Cruz looked downright ethereal in her floor-sweeping ruffled Chanel number.

Greta Lee

Lee wowed in a backless Loewe gown and matching strappy pumps.

Rachel McAdams

McAdams turned up in a ruched sheer dress and glitzy necklace.

Kate Mara

The House of Cards actor kept it classic in a strapless Prada look. She upped the ante with a bold red lip.

Michelle Williams

Never one to disappoint with her red carpet outfit selections, Williams made a bold entrance in a Schiaparelli gown, which boasted a dramatic corseted silhouette.

Danielle Brooks

Brooks’ Hanifa matching set gave all the gowns on the red carpet a run for their money.

Laura Dern

Dern also got the trouser memo last night. The Big Little Lies star went with a high-shine suit and graphic tee.